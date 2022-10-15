Graffiti mural and fundraiser gig planned for Jay 'Bulletproof' Monds' family

Jay 'Bulletproof' Monds suffered a brain bleed and died surrounded by his family, aged 46. (Video first screened on September 30, 2022)

The life of renowned Kiwi drum and bass musician, and DJ Jay Monds, aka Bulletproof, who died following a brain haemorrhage on September 29, 2022, is being celebrated with a large graffiti wall being painted by artists Otis Frizzell and Johnny 4Higher in Ponsonby this weekend.

“Jay’s Wall” is being painted in a alleyway besides Bhana Brothers grocery in Ponsonby Road. Frizzell says the “bombing” was 4Higher’s idea and it seemed a great way to pay tribute to a good friend. The pair are working off a drawing Frizzell did for Monds’ album Dub me Crazy.

“He asked if I could do an illustration of him looking crazy for some cover or promo art, so I did this, but we never used it. I thought a memorial wall is quite a cool way to put him in the picture.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Artist Otis Frizzell has joined forces with Johnny 4Higher to paint a huge graffiti wall in honour of the late Jay Monds.

“I’ve known Jay for about 30 years. He was a graffiti artist and a music producer. He wore a few different hats. Back in the day we did some big, important walls in graffiti. He was kind of my protogee. He came to Auckland, worked in the shop and just hung out so much that before we knew it he was in our crew.”

Frizzell says the alleyway is halfway between two of Monds’ favourite hangouts – George FM and Chapel Bar. “We are right inbetween two of his haunts.”

Facebook/Supplied Jay Monds (aka J Bulletproof) (left) with his son Zion, 19.

“When one of our fallen comrades dies, in graffiti art we like to paint tributes for them,” Johnny 4Higher says. “I was like, who would be the person to ask, and thought of Otis. Jay inspired me, and he inspired Jay, so he was, like, between us in the history book.”

4Higher says his part of the wall is loosely based on a big graffiti wall Monds painted 25 or so years ago.

“We’re just tying it all in, and giving it some relevance,” says Frizzell.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff This part of the wall is based on an illustration of Monds that Frizzell was asked to do as possible cover art for his album Dub Me Crazy.

A gig to raise funds for Mond’s family has also been announced. Gareth Popham, director of Northern Bass/Fuzen Entertainment says there are very few people who have influenced the NZ bass music scene more than Jay Monds.

“He leaves behind a huge legacy, as a friend, father, partner and in the scene that he helped build.

“To celebrate the life of our fallen soldier, the biggest names in New Zealand drum and bass are all coming together on 29 October for a fundraising gig to help out his family during this rough time.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Johnny 4Higher's part of the wall is based on a graffiti wall Monds painted around 25 years ago.

Concord Dawn, Sambora + PDigsss, Tiki, The Upbeats, State of Mind, Trei and Truth, to Chiccoreli, Tali, 48 Sonic and others are all down to play at the gig, which will be held at Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen in Freemans Bay, Auckland.

“This will be a gig to celebrate Jay and the music he loved so much,” Popham says. In addition to proceeds from the sale of tickets (available from Ticket Fairy), Sweat Shop will be donating 10% of all bar takings.

A GiveALittle page has already been set up for Mond’s family. At the time of writing $7320 had been raised.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The artists will be working on the wall over most of the weekend.

Hailed as a pioneer in the local drum and bass scene, Monds, together with musician Josh Lees collaborated as the duo Bulletproof in Christchurch in the late 1990s. He was one of the first producers to give international attention to New Zealand drum and bass, together with groups like Concord Dawn and Shapeshifter.

It was in 2009, still under the name Bulletproof but now working on his own, Monds made his foray into a more mainstream music world. His album Soundtrack to Forever went on to win the best electronica album at the 2010 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards and featured well-known artists Tiki Taane, Boh Runga and David Dallas.

Supplied Jay Bulletproof performing Northern Bass festival in 2018.

In 2011, Monds’ released the album Dub Me Crazy, featuring tracks with award-winning artists Hollie Smith and Anika Moa. Dub Me Crazy peaked at number 7 on the NZ Top 40 charts. Monds’ next album #Listen was released in 2013.

When it came to scoring the big-name collaborators, Monds told Stuff in 2011, it had happened organically, thanking a tight-knit local music scene.

“It's just that the music community is so small that you're friends with most people," he said. "And if you're not friends with them then, well, you'll become friends with them.”