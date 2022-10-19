Cinema returns to Lower Hutt with IMAX technology

Work starts on new cinema complex in August 2019 at Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt.

Lower Hutt’s Event Cinema is reopening, six years after being demolished following the Kaikōura earthquake.

The opening will coincide with the release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water, which is due to open on December 16.

The cinema, which is part of the Queensgate Mall complex was the highest profile casualty of the earthquake in Lower Hutt, which forced the temporary closure of the mall.

20th Century Studios An image by 20th Century Studios shows Ronal, voiced by Kate Winslet, left, and Tonowari, voiced by Cliff Curtis in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water. Lower Hutt’s Event Cinema is reopening in time to coincide with the launch of the latest Avatar movie.

The good news for filmgoers is that the new complex will feature seven screens, with the addition of IMAX.

It will be the biggest cinema complex in the region and is expected to open by Christmas.

Event Cinemas general manager for entertainment Carmen Switzer said it was an exciting development for Lower Hutt.

“IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to be immersive by design and deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a movie going experience unlike anything else.”

Stuff Six years after the Kaikōura earthquake resulted in demolition, Event Cinema is returning to Lower Hutt.

The cinema would also provide a new level of luxury, she said.

“Moviegoers will now have the choice to upgrade their seat in every cinema, from standard seating to full recliners to the new double daybeds.”

The country’s only other IMAX cinema is located in Auckland in the Queen Street Event cinemas, which opened in 1999.

The cinema chain will also be introducing Play by Event Cinemas, a new-look arcade experience featuring all the latest games from around the world.