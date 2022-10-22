Labour Weekend events in Auckland: What to do if you're staying in the city

Our biggest city easily rivals anything on offer overseas (video published September 2021).

As the long weekend begins and people embark on journeys outside Tāmaki Makaurau, there are a number of events happening within the region for those who choose to stay and enjoy.

The weather set to be fine for all three of the days, with temperatures reaching 19C.

That means it’s the perfect time to get out and about and enjoy what the city has to offer.

Here’s what’s on in the City of Sails this Labour Weekend.

READ MORE:

* Where to find Auckland’s best burgers

* How does riding a bike in Auckland compare to riding in Copenhagen?

* Art lovers encouraged to amble along Manawatū Art Trail



Kings of Leon concert

United States rock band Kings of Leon will be playing at Spark Arena on Sunday and Monday.

It will be the first time the Tennessee group has performed in New Zealand in more than 12 years.

Ian Gavan/Supplied Kings of Leon will perform in Auckland as they return to Aotearoa for the first time in 12 years. (File photo)

The four-time Grammy winning group are expected to perform songs from all eight of their albums.

The show was originally scheduled for March 2022 but had to be postponed.

Tickets are still available for their Sunday show through Ticketmaster.

Indonesian swamp forest opening at Auckland Zoo

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Indonesian swamp forest at Auckland Zoo is ready to open, with new crocodiles and fish moving into the dome.

A brand-new Indonesian swamp area is opening at Auckland Zoo on Saturday, offering a great family day out.

The new habitat features a large climate-controlled tropical dome featuring crocodiles, 13 species of fish and thousands of plants.

The new area completes the zoo’s South East Asia Jungle Track, which includes a high canopy habitat for orangutans and siamangs and a lowlands habitat for Sumatran tigers and Asian small-clawed otters.

Mission Bay Art & Craft Market

Chris McKeen/Stuff This year, the annual market will be held on the waterfront at nearby St Heliers. (File photo)

Mission Bay Art & Craft Market has become a Labour Day staple over the past two decades, building up a reputation for its vast collection of unique items.

However, this year, there has been a change of venue and the market will be hosted on the St Heliers waterfront between 10am and 4pm on Labour Day.

Arts in the Ville

A festival and art trail in Helensville will offer a snapshot into the Auckland art scene.

Visitors will be able to view, discuss and purchase pieces from 75 artists across 33 open studios, pop-up spaces and other venues dotted across the suburb.

Arts in the Ville will feature mediums ranging from sculpture, embroidery, painting and pottery from 10am to 4pm over the three-day weekend.

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibition

Auckland Art Gallery / Nickolas/Supplied Aucklanders will have the chance to come face to face with one of the 20th century’s most recognisable cultural icons, Frida Kahlo, this month.

Now on at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is an exhibition featuring the work of well-known artist Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera.

The exhibition officially opened on October 15 and will run until January 2023, but the long weekend is a perfect opportunity to check it out.

Tickets can be purchased at the gallery itself or online at Eventfinda and cost $24.50 for an adult. Children under 12 can go for free.

Movie nights at Palmer Bar

Supplied Auckland city centre bar and restaurant Palmer is hosting movie nights on Saturdays in October. (File photo)

Throughout October, this inner-city bar is hosting boutique movie nights with cocktails, canapés and cheese boards.

On Saturday Mrs Doubtfire featuring the late Robin Williams will be playing at 6pm. You can sit back and relax in a 20-seat theatre with leather recliners and a lolly trolley.

Tickets are $79 per person and include the movie ticket plus food and drink.

Tickets can be booked on the Palmer Bar website.

Melanesian festival

This is the very first Melanesian Festival to be held in Auckland celebrating the Melanesian culture and community.

The festival will feature food, dance and cultural performances and will have fairground rides available to keep the kids happy.

It will take place from 9am to 5pm on Saturday at the Waitematā Rugby Club Grounds (96 Swanson Rd, Henderson).

Urzila Carlson at the Bruce Mason Centre

Supplied Urzila Carlson is performing her new comedy show in Auckland over the weekend. (File photo)

If you’re after a laugh over the long weekend, head along to Kiwi-South African comedian Urzila Carlson’s show, It’s Personal.

The shows will be held at Takapuna’s Bruce Mason Centre on Friday and Saturday night at 7.30pm with tickets costing $49.90.

The show runs for one hour and 15 minutes, and it’s recommended for audiences over 16.