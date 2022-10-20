Popular music event that charges gold coin for entry returns to Wairarapa

Hip-hop artist Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, aka Kings, will headline the Summer Hummer concert in Masterton in December.

Popular Wairarapa music event Summer Hummer is returning in December with Kiwi hiphop star Kings headlining.

The concert will also feature a range of national and regional artists at Queen Elizabeth Park Sports Ground in Masterton on December 3.

Kings will be joined by Wellington act Tin Palace and Wairarapa bands – Deluxe Edition, Sinner Man Saint, Captivated and Dragonfly and local beat boxer, Maceo Field.

Trust House Foundation was the main funder of the event, which organisers hoped would once again become an annual fixture.

Summer Hummer was launched by former Masterton mayor Bob Francis in 1997 with the aim of staging a music concert accessible to all members of the community.

A feature of the event was the gold coin entry price and the opportunity for secondary school bands and top regional acts to also perform.

During the following 13 years the event attracted some of the best bands in New Zealand including The Feelers, Zed, Fur Patrol, Goodshirt, Dave Dobbyn, Scribe, and the Mutton Birds.

At its height, they drew a crowd of 10,000 people.