Hundreds turn out for New Zealand's largest annual board game convention

New Zealand’s largest annual board game convention Wellycon has got under way, and with its kick off it’s filled the capital’s Indian Cultural Centre with hundreds of people deeply engrossed in tabletop and role-play games.

This year is the convention’s biggest year to date with about 1200 attendees, said Wellycon chairperson Ceedee Doyle, who has helped organised the event for the past decade.

Wellycon had humble beginnings, starting out as a “convention within a convention”, as Doyle puts it, some 15 years ago with only a few participants. Now, its organisers are having to review the venue annually due to its year-on-year growth, with attendees including people of all ages, genders and backgrounds.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff About 1200 people are participating in this year’s Wellycon.

On Saturday inside the cultural centre, in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie on Kemp St, three giant halls that are typically used for Indian weddings and other events were instead filled with aficionados of chess, cards and everything in between to celebrate their communal love of board games and play whatever their wills desired.

From a birds-eye view of the main hall, table after table of name-tagged people profoundly involved in games could be seen: eyes were figuring out instruction manuals, fingers were moving figurines across boards and building intricate castles and exchanging cards and rolling die.

This year’s family-friendly convention boasted several new elements. There were “intro to” rooms led by veteran players offering curated experiences for people wanting to give chess, tabletop or role-play games a go, and a game designers' alley where players could meet local publishers and designers of games and talk with them about their latest innovations.

The convention doesn’t own any games itself, rather, people bring their own or can play one of many hundred on offer that have been loaned from a game rental company based in the capital suburb of Island Bay.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff People from all ages and backgrounds in Wellington gave up the sun on Saturday for a day indoors gaming.

People can buy, sell, browse and trade board games, or talk to one of the 60 volunteers walking around in orange vests to aid them with selecting something to play.

Volunteers are also there for those who may have social anxiety and want to participate but don’t quite know how to best enter a group, or if they need help with figuring out how to play something. They were also helping pair individuals up.

This year there was also a “play to win” hall where attendees could play some of the newest international board games “before they even come out”, Doyle said, and get a chance to win one of 100 that were up for grabs. Several tournaments were also under way.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Included on offer are some of the newest board games straight from the global market.

People could provide feedback to designers on prototype games after trying them out – something Doyle said was an important part of the game development process.

And a raffle was being held for the board games of former Wellycon committee member Nigel McNaughton, who died this year.

For when people’s shoulders were starting to get a bit hunched over their table, there’s a cafe and food stalls and lots of seats for the gaming-exhausted to chill out. For the committed gamer, there was fortunately no ban on eating while playing and several were spied holding a hand of cards and wolfing down a burger with the other.

“It kind of doesn't matter where we are, the community is what makes Wellycon,” Doyle said.

Wellycon runs through Sunday, October 23. Tickets: wellycon.org.nz.