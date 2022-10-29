An artist, from school blackboard sketch to exhibitions: Joan Elizabeth Fear MNZM, 1932-2022

Joan Fear was described as technically brilliant, having an exemplary ability to “mould and shape paint”.

In 2012, to celebrate Joan Fear's 80th birthday, the Waikato Museum exhibited a retrospective of her work. Leafa Wilson, the museum's then Curator of Art, was careful to explain that but a portion of Fear's paintings, covering a period of half a century, could be accommodated. Wilson told the Waikato Times' Denise Irvine that Fear's oeuvre could not be "...be summed up in an exhibition because her works are living in collections across the country, in the National Portrait Gallery, in homes, galleries and collection painting racks".

If the exhibition demonstrated the breath and nature of Joan's talent, its formal title, Fearless, declared her character. Six weeks before the opening Joan suffered a stroke. Partially paralysed on her left side, she endured weeks of rehabilitation, haunted by the possibility that her creative life might have come to an end. Released from Waikato Hospital two days out from the private function which was to launch the show, Joan was determined to attend in person. Freshly coiffured, stylishly dressed as per usual, she did just that, if in a wheelchair, with an exit strategy should it prove necessary. As things transpired, she was amongst the last of the upwards of 160-strong crowd to leave. With testimonies not only to her aesthetic skills and technique but Joan's lifelong commitment to the Waikato arts as a teacher, curator and facilitator - in short, a doyen - the evening was a triumph.

Stuff Fear was born in Raglan and spent much of her life in Hamilton. She’s pictured in her studio in 2012.

For Leafa Wilson, Joan Fear was the greatest Waikato painter of the 20th century. "Technically, she was a brilliant painter", says Wilson, "her ability to mould and shape paint was exemplary and sculptural and beautiful and was deeply informed by not just what she saw but by intuiting and interpreting nature".

Joan Elizabeth Gibbison was born 2 April, 1932, in Raglan, the sixth of the nine children of Frank Gibbison and Jessie Gibbison (nee Carr). Frank had fought in World War I ; Jessie was a minister's daughter. Joan was raised on the family's sheep and beef farm in Kauroa, near Te Mata. Her first memory was of escaping her cot to seek adult attention: an act of "bravado" indicative of a personality that was not to be constrained by traditional strictures.

Stuff Leafah Wilson says Fear is the greatest Waikato painter of the 20th century. Wilson is pictured in 2012, with the works of Joan Fear in the exhibition Fearless.

Joan's artistic talent found expression at age seven, when told at school that her blackboard sketch was of such merit that it would not be erased.

Believing formal training was essential for a painter, Joan wanted to go to art school. Mother Jessie objected on moral grounds, fearful of "nude models" and imagined debaucheries. Joan fell back on art correspondence courses when attending Raglan District High School and instruction from her sister Dorothy, also a painter, who passed on what she had learnt whilst a student at Auckland Teachers' Training College.

Working on the farm in her youth and then as a young woman, paid by three wild brothers to housekeep after Frank and Jessie had retired, Joan cordoned off a portion of the homestead's veranda to serve as a studio.

SUPPLIED Fear had wanted to go to art school, but her mother wasn’t keen on the idea. Later in life, she would found the Waikato Society of Arts.

Joan was employed in a Raglan bookshop for a spell before embarking on a working holiday in the South Island. In Nelson she took night art classes, where she met Laurie Fear, a Baptist minister's son who could make her laugh. Joan and Laurie were married in Raglan in 1955, beginning their married life in a Thackeray St flat in Hamilton.

Joan took a job at Bonds Bookshop on Victoria St. A friendship with an artistically inclined group responsible for in store displays and window dressing at the nearby department store H & J Courts led to her involvement with the Studio Group, a collective which met weekly in painter Ray Starr's studio for life-drawing classes and painting, critiquing each other’s work and putting on combined exhibitions.

supplied Wetlands is one of Joan Fear's works. She was proud to be from and to paint the Waikato.

With the birth of daughter Linda in 1957 and son Jonathan two years later, Joan balanced motherhood against artistic development, attending night classes run by local artist and teacher Campbell Smith. Smith encouraged her to join the Waikato Society of Arts in 1960, further exposing her to a range of influences and direct instruction. In 1962 Joan exhibited her painting Have You Washed Your Face and Cleaned Your Teeth? in a Waikato Society of Arts (WSA) exhibition and was mentioned favourably by a local critic.

Joan's skills and confidence grew throughout the early 1960s. In 1964 she gifted work to the University of Waikato to initiate its art collection. In 1965 she enjoyed her first solo exhibition at the Hamilton City Art Gallery. Showcasing paintings which reflected her early life in Raglan - landscapes of Whale Bay and the hill creeks together with portraits of characters in the district - it moved the Waikato Times' po-faced critic to label her an "industrious little painter".

The same year saw Joan win her first prestigious prize, The Booth & Chapman Art Award for her watercolour Top of the Morning, a study of two children on ponies. In the late 1960s and in the decade that followed Joan participated in WSA group exhibitions and enjoyed further solo exhibitions in 1971, 1974-1976 and 1978. As her statute grew, she was regularly invited to judge art competitions such as the Telecom phone book art awards and the Conversation Department poster competition and to select work for other exhibitions.

SUPPLIED Top of the Morning won Fear her first big prize in 1965.

After renting studio space on Victoria St for a time, in the late 1970s the renovation of the Fears' Rumney St property saw the creation of a large, open studio area, where Joan would paint until almost the end of her life.

In an era when mothers in paid employment were more exceptions than rules, Joan's decision in 1966 to begin teaching art at Waikato Diocesan School for Girls and Hamilton Boys' High came with a smidgen of guilt. With the rising tide of feminism, the feeling did not linger long. Joan later described the 1971 National Women's Convention at Waikato University, which she attended and exhibited art at, as "an eye opener", with "everything turned upside down on the domestic front". Unfortunately, the exploration of new intellectual ideas, ones untethered to the patriarchy, coincided with a period of serious ill-health.

Joan's teaching and social initiatives within the WSA, ranging from school holiday painting festivals, open days and formal classes which went beyond fine art to incorporate music, speech and drama, culminated in 1972 when she founded and began teaching at the WSA Arts School, an institution that continues today, a half century on.

In the early 1980s Joan became what one friend describes as "an artist that the corporate world knew". Commissioned to make work for the new Hamilton City Council building, she painted a large bush scene on Pinex. She also designed a wall hanging for the Waikato Embroiderers' Guild for the reception area. In 1984 Joan won the inaugural Gallagher Group National Art Award, her oil painting Entrance selected ahead of 150 other entries. In 1985, a piece of her art was selected as an official gift from Hamilton to the city of Urawa in Japan, then Hamilton Mayor Ross Jansen describing Joan as "a foremost painter".

Stuff There was no suggestion of slowing down in Fear’s 60s – and she still had solo exhibitions to come.

Joan branched out into T-shirt illustration. She participated in a number of art trips to Australia. She and daughter Linda collaborated on an exhibition in Cambridge and worked together at a Women's Studies Association Conference in 1985, providing a focus for a group art project designed at the event. Trips to Vanuatu provided inspiration for a group of exquisite paintings of tropical shells.

Portraiture work, especially of children, proved lucrative as Joan's reputation and output saw her literally living off her art. There was no suggestion of slowing down in her 60s. With Laurie preferring to retire to the beach, he and Joan separated. She painted and painted and painted. In 1998 Joan had her first solo exhibition in a decade, entitled In Awfully Good Taste. It was followed by another in 2002, Acclimatised, which came close to selling out, the 2004 retrospective at the University of Waikato, Four Decades of Painting by a Waikato Regionalist and 2008's Indigenous, an exhibition of native flora and fauna paintings.

Although challenged for a period following her stroke, Joan eventually resumed painting in her 80s, albeit without the cigarettes that she had long assumed were a necessary part of her process.

Stuff Fear did everything from T-shirt illustration to portraiture and commissioned art for the Hamilton City Council.

Recognising decades of committee work, advocacy and leadership, Joan was made a life member of both the WSA and the Friends of the Waikato Museum.

In the 2006 New Year Honours List, Joan was invested as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts.

Joan was a woman who took charge of her own art practice, one who forged a recognisable style. She was proud to be a regional artist, proud to be of and to paint the Waikato and its people.

Joan Elizabeth Fear died 11 October, 2022. She is survived by children Linda and Jonathan, Jonathan's partner Claudine, grandchildren Louis, Enger and Hana and great-grandchildren Fern, Wolfe and Pipi.