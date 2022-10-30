After 60 years working seven days a week, 90-year-old cinema stalwart gets a red carpet farewell

After running the Hollywood Cinema in Sumner, Christchurch, for 60 years, Lang Masters is looking forward to retirement.

After 60 years of running one of the country’s oldest cinemas, 90-year-old Lang Masters was treated to a film in his honour.

The Christchurch community of Sumner literally rolled out the red carpet for Masters at a packed farewell screening on Saturday.

Masters sold the 84-year-old Hollywood Cinema in February after six decades of working the concession stand, seven days a week.

Although he was looking forward to having “some spending money” and enjoying his retirement, he said “[you’ve] gotta keep working really to keep alive,” and had already offered to do some work with the new owners.

READ MORE:

* Buyer plans new beachside cinema in Christchurch as 90yo owner finally sells up

* One of NZ's oldest cinemas for sale as Christchurch owner turns 90

* New Hoyts multiplex seen as big boost for central Christchurch



Masters had worked in cinemas since he was a teenager, buying one of his own – the Hollywood Cinema – in 1962 with his wife Maureen, who died two years ago.

After all these years he couldn’t pick a favourite film, “it’s hard to remember them all,” he said. But he liked the musical ones, like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Masters was stepping down and the cinema is closing its doors – hopefully temporarily – after 84 years.

He was happy the new owners of the $1.73 million complex, which included a cafe, had pledged to keep operating a cinema on the land.

Masters told Stuff on Saturday he understood it would be a complete refurbishment of the existing building, but earlier in the year the new owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said it would be a completely new build.

While those details weren’t clear, Charlie Hudson​, chair of the Sumner Community Association, said the new owners were a “very lovely” local family who would do right by the community.

Hudson said Sumner had recently seen a boom in developers buying land in the suburb which was still recovering from the February 2011 quake.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Lang Masters, 90, has been a familiar sight behind the counter seven days a week at the three-screen Hollywood Cinema in Sumner, Christchurch.

Despite the remaining vacant lots, she said the beachside village saw thousands of visitors on a day with good weather, and was confident the Hollywood Cinema redevelopment would add to the community’s attraction.

“Lang will be very missed. When we planned [the farewell event] he was self-effacing, said if 100 people showed up that would be fine. But the response was massive.

“We had people on wait lists... people travelled over to Sumner just to say hi, even if they weren’t guaranteed a seat.”

The farewell had 169 attendees – the maximum capacity of the chosen screening room – with the organisers opting to stand in the aisles to make room.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lang Masters with the last 35mm projector in Christchurch at the Hollywood Cinema in Sumner.

Kim Georgine prepared a film which featured Masters and members of the community acknowledging his legacy.

“It was gorgeous. Initially we had a guest list but with word of mouth we kept getting names of people to invite,” Hudson said.

The Hollywood cinema opened in 1938 and has screened movies ever since, including a 25-year period when it was known as The Stage Door. It is the oldest cinema in the city.

In 2014, the cinema won the People’s Choice award for the best independent cinema at the New Zealand Motion Picture Awards.