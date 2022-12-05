Local screen, audio content not reaching young New Zealanders - research

Scrolling through social media on a smartphone is like picking at a scab; we know it's a bad idea but we do it anyway. (Aired November 2022).

Young Kiwis are interested in local screen and audio content but it’s not reaching them, new research shows.

NZ On Air has released the results of a two-part study looking at what 15 to 24 year olds think about local content.

It found that getting locally-made content in front of New Zealand’s youth was a “significant challenge”, said Amie Mills, NZ On Air’s head of funding.

Young people largely weren’t spending time on local platforms like television channels, on demand sites or radio where they might discover local content. Some had preconceived ideas the platforms were for older audiences and that their content wouldn’t appeal to them, she said.

Instead, youth were on social media, overseas online video sites, subscription video on demand sites like Netflix or Disney+, and playing online games.

Unsplash Young people were engaging with content on overseas video sites and subscription services like Netflix.

But Mills said the research “debunked” the idea that youth weren’t interested in locally-made content, and that when they were shown a range of local content they were impressed by the quality, range and relatability.

The challenge instead is getting the content in front of them. “Infiltrating the algorithm is key to content showing up in their feeds, so marketing and discoverability of the content is everything,” Mills said.

NZ On Air would be changing its funding strategy because of the research results, Mills said.

NZ on Air would work with local platforms to get local content in front of young Kiwi eyeballs, and focus on content designed for young people during funding rounds.

“Growing up on social media means this age group is highly visual so creating dynamic marketing collateral alongside your content is critical,” Mills said.

istock Once they had local content in front of them, young New Zealanders were impressed by the quality, range and relatability, the research found. But it’s increasingly not reaching them.

Creative storylines and rich character development were the markers of quality content for youth, Mills said.

“Youth want to connect, and sometimes identify, with characters on-screen by understanding their emotions, perspectives and struggles. On-screen representation, in all its guises, matters to young New Zealanders – and they want to see more of it.”

More than 700 people in the 15-24 age group were surveyed by Glasshouse Consulting for the research, and The Research Agency also undertook an online ethnographic study with a further 30 young people to deep dive into their motivations and perceptions.