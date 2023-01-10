Teens release EP produced mostly in bedroom

It’s the kind of music that wouldn’t be out of place in a trendy cafe or bar.

Yet the EP by indie rock band “Parallel Park” was created by five Nelson high school students – mostly in one of the guitarists’ bedrooms.

The students released the five-track EP, Parallel Park Volume 1 on major streaming platforms including YouTube and Spotify on December 30.

Guitarist Kahu Sanson-Burnett said the band formed at Nelson Intermediate school five years ago, and its members now went to three different schools in the city.

READ MORE:

* Saski about to set the music industry on fire with release of upcoming EP

* Nelson students make top three in biggest Bandquest yet

* Two more put names forward for Nelson City Council election



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Julia Deans performs her song Lydia at the opening of the 35 years of Smokefree Rockquest multi-media exhibition in collaboration with Make Shift Spaces, at Millers Acre in Nelson.

The mini-album was a collection of songs they had written for the Smokefree Rockquest school music competition, which took place annually in New Zealand.

Producing and officially releasing the tracks was a steep learning curve, Sanson-Burnett said.

The 16- and 17-year-olds recorded the music mostly in a small studio in his bedroom, where he then “mixed and mastered” the tracks.

“It took me hundreds of hours of watching YouTube videos.”

Having previously produced electronic music, he “kind of knew how to do it all”, he said.

“[But] I know a few other guys in Nelson, a few adults that do this kind of stuff, so I was able to get in contact with them and ask for some help.”

The other band members were fellow Nayland College student Maisie Lucas (drums), Nelson College for Girls student Florence McNabb (vocalist), and Nelson College students Ethan Carde (guitar) and Zac Irving (bass).

They had practised at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology and recorded the drums for the EP there.

They were unanimous their favourite track was “Watch Me Fall Apart”, which they started composing after he came up with the guitar intro, Sanson-Burnett said.

“Our singer Floss is just super amazing at just coming up with lyrics on the spot, she can just ... freestyle them.

“We recorded it on a phone, and then I came back home and started sketching it out on my computer software.”

Scott Burnett/Supplied Parallel Park has released their EP on streaming platforms.

The band’s previous highlight had been opening for New Zealand indie rock band The Berths at the Theatre Royal in October.

They were grateful to Nelson City Council youth events and Mapua’s Golden Bear Brewery for offering opportunities to perform live, where they had been asked if they were on platforms like Spotify.

They had received mentoring from New Zealand musicians at youth music weekend, Commotion, including Joel Shadbolt, the lead singer and guitarist from L.A.B, Sanson-Burnett said.

His Dad, Scott Burnett, ran the event – a weekend of workshops and performances for 13 to 20-year-olds run by artists and mentors – having started it last year after going to a similar one in Wanaka.

Burnett said he was a “super proud dad”, who “was not musical at all”.

“They’ve managed to produce a really professional piece of work all off their own bat.

“There’s quite a bit of bedroom-producing type music coming out, but it’s one thing to be releasing electronic music and another to be recording a band and producing that.”

Four of the five students had one more year at school.

They were busy writing new material and planned to release a second EP later this year, Sanson-Burnett said.

Parallel Park will performer at the free concert, Tāhuna Summer Sounds, at Tāhunanui Beach on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm.