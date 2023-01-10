'Human error' behind UB40 concert being made R18 at last minute, organiser says

The last minute change of last Friday’s UB40 concert from an all ages event to an R18 one was due to organisers applying for the wrong type of liquor licence, they say.

About 100 people under the drinking age were unable to attend the UB40 concert in Nelson after “human error” meant the wrong licence was applied for, organisers say.

The Summer’s Day Live concert, featuring the bands UB40, Jefferson Starship and Dragon at Rutherford Park was billed as “all ages welcome”.

But at 2pm on Friday, organisers posted to the event Facebook page to say all attendees must be 18 years or older.

About 100 tickets are believed to have been sold to under 18s.

Trademark Live director Toby Burrows said the mix-up was a “human error”.

“We applied for the wrong public licence. We apply for dozens of licences across the country for our events and they are all different restrictions: some of them are R18, some are all ages,” he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF UB40 performed in Nelson at Rutherford Park where Bay Dreams was held the day before.

“We simply applied for the wrong one with this and didn’t notice till late in the morning of the event.”

Burrows, who has been in the business for more than 20 years, said it was the first time this had ever happened, and it was “disappointing”. He apologised to those affected.

While some on Facebook asked why the licence couldn't be rectified on the day, Burrows said there was nothing that could be done at that late stage.

“There’s quite a process to go through with licences. The council are just one arm of it – there are a lot of stakeholders that feed into it like police, emergency services, St John, health and they all have to have time to review an application,” he said.

“So to try and get something changed on the day, it's not even an option.”

Burrows said there were 3000 people that attended and there were probably 100 people were under 18 that bought tickets, though obviously family members coming with them were affected as well

“We’re apologetic to that. We design these events to be family-friendly, to not be able to deliver it is frustrating.”

In terms of ticket refunds, Burrows said he didn’t know how many had been refunded, but the company was “happy to talk with everyone” and had sent messages to concert goers.

Aside from the licencing mix up, the event went “really well”. The event was cancelled in Tauranga because of bad weather.

“Obviously it was very wet, and it was touch and go whether it was going to be able to go ahead or not. But out team was determined to get the show up,” he said of the Nelson event.

“Luckily it was rainy but it wasn’t windy.”

In terms of processes, Burrows stressed that the Nelson City Council, which manages Rutherford Park, “has always been great to work with”.

Nelson City Council acting group manager environmental management Dennis Bush-King said Trademark Live Ltd applied for an R18 alcohol licence in November for the UB40 concert.

The licence was approved by the District Licensing Committee on 22 December 2022 following advice received from the police and the Medical Officer of Health.

"The law, under which all councils have to work, requires that complete applications are submitted a minimum of 20 working days before an event. This gives sufficient time for public notification, as well as for reporting agencies such as the police and the Medical Officer of Health to review each application and submit a report to the District Licensing Authority.

“Although the organiser didn't make an application to change this particular licence, making last minute changes on the day of an event after a licence has been granted is not an easy matter to deal with."