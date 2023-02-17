Ray O'Leary's dark, observational comedy tickles the funny bone

Ray O'Leary is touring New Zealand with his show Everything Funny All the Time Always.

The fear of jokes falling flat is a constant for Ray O’Leary, probably New Zealand’s only comedian with a Masters in Philosophy.

But O’Leary, who is coming to Nelson on March 3, finds the silver lining. He says the fear is good because it puts other people off from trying stand up comedy.

“It helps me corner the market.”

Based in Auckland for the past five years, O’Leary is a regular comedian on Have You Been Paying Attention? and 7 Days, and has started making appearances on Australian television with Logie-award nominated comedy panel show The Cheap Seats and Have You Been Paying Attention? – Australia.

Do people find the same things funny across the ditch? Yes, O’Leary says, humour is universal. Not only that, he thinks basically, everything is funny, hence the name for the show: Everything Funny All the Time Always.

That does come with some caveats: “I wouldn't necessarily be the right person to make the joke and not every audience will be receptive to it,” he says.

“But I do think there is something funny in every angle.”

Asked if anything is off limits, O’Leary says he tends to steer clear of political jokes, at least outside of television

“People say a week’s a long time in politics, and my fear of writing a joke that’s political is that a week could go by and it would no longer be relevant … it ruins my ability to tell the joke commercially and make money from it.”

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Amelia and Bridget from Te Aro were at Rhys Darby's August 2022 Wellington show in costume to support Ray O’Leary, who was the opening act.

While humour is universal, audience response isn’t necessarily. O’ Leary said Australian audiences were “probably a bit more boisterous and rowdy”, and Kiwis, by comparison, were “a lot more laid back and chill about things”.

“A lot of comedians will tell you that you can perform to Kiwi crowds and some people in the audience will be sitting there stony faced, and then they come up to you after the show and they say, ‘thanks, man, it was the funniest thing I've ever heard’, and you’re like, ‘you didn’t laugh once’.”

O’Leary recently opened for Rhys Darby and performed with Flight of the Conchords, a gig for which “Amelia and Bridget” came out in costume dressed as him, in suits, wigs and glasses.

It wasn’t the first time others have worn his trademark garb – another pal did the same for Halloween.

“[It] is offensive now thinking about that, you know, it's meant to be a holiday where you dress up as terrifying monsters.”

He remembers a friend saying “How do you feel knowing that people can buy your genuine haircut at a funny wig store?”.

“It did make me reconsider my look. I’ve actually got one of the wigs here in case I ever need to dress up like myself.”

While the seasoned comedian admits to the fear that he is going to “get up in front of all these people and embarrass myself”, the flip side of that is the joy that comes from trying a new joke for the first time and it going down well.

“I don’t think there’s a better feeling in the world knowing that I've just thought of something, and it was very funny.”

Ray O’Leary: Everything Funny All the Time Always comes to The Boathouse on March 3.