Ed Sheeran has been hiding out in regional New Zealand with his kids

It comes as a number of concerts in Auckland have been canned due to the poor weather.

British popstar Ed Sheeran has been hiding out near Wellington with his family, and “loves living” in the capital.

Sheeran appeared at a press conference on Thursday afternoon at Wellington’s Sky Stadium ahead of his first main set in the capital, on the back of three warm up shows on January 24, 25, and 26.

Sheeran wouldn’t share details of his whereabouts since he touched down in Wellington but said his wife and two kids were recovering from jet lag about two hours out of the city.

He told reporters he had introduced his children, daughters Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter, to New Zealand as it was their first time here. They had watched the first 20 minutes of The Hobbit and seen kiwi birds at the zoo.

READ MORE:

* Ed Sheeran's Wellington concert set to break Sky Stadium records

* Ed Sheeran and Fat Boy Slim to bring thousands of people to Wellington

* Omichronicles March 24 - US punk band remembers getting shut out of New Zealand



Sheeran also raved about eating local chocolate and sipping Garage Project beer, saying he liked the craft beer in the plain white can – Garage Project’s BEER.

The singer is a fan of Wellington, getting up close with the locals at Featherston bar Brac and Bow in late January.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Singer Ed Sheeran says his heart goes out to the people of Auckland after the floods that devastated the city last week.

Sheeran said he married home town sweetheart Cherry Seaborn and lives five minutes from his parents and in-laws – but his second home would be Wellington.

“I love living in Wellington so much,” Sheeran said.

“It feels like a small town even though it is a city. Everyone is relaxed and chilled, I never really get bothered. I never feel like I’m about to get into loads of danger. It’s just really relaxed and chilled.”

Sheeran, a prolific song-writer, had also written songs for other artists such as Halsey and Justin Bieber to perform. Were there any songs Sheeran wished he hasn’t given away?

“I think you can always write more songs,” Sheeran said. “I think it's exciting to have other people sing songs that can become successful and go worldwide.”

He cited songs like Eastside, performed by Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid, and Love Yourself by Justin Beiber, of which he had written part of the chorus, as examples.

“These songs became massive hits because they’re sung differently and go to different fanbases.”

Which of his music would Sheeran chose to put on a wedding playlist? The singer joked if he was at a wedding and he didn’t play his song Perfect, he would be “laughed out the venue.” So Perfect and Thinking Out Loud.

A record-breaking crowd of 48,000 is set to descend on the Sky Stadium on Thursday night for Sheeran’s concert, believed to be the largest single day event in the stadium’s history.

Gates will open at 4.30pm but concert-goers have been told to head in at least two hours earlier to accommodate for the massive crowd.

Sheeran will be spending approximately a fortnight in New Zealand, having arrived ahead of his first Wellington warm-up show January 24, and set to perform his final Auckland show at Eden Park on February 11.

He said his heart went out to the people of the city after the “horrendous” rain they experienced.

.