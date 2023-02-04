Heartbreak for Kylie Minogue? Super star said to be single once more

Kylie Minogue, pictured here attending the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival last year is reported to have split from partner Paul Solomins.

Super star Kylie Minogue, 54, is believed to have split from her partner of five years, Paul Solomons after struggling to make their long-distance relationship work.

After three decades in the UK, Minogue returned to her home country Australia and has based herself in Melbourne, while her Welsh boyfriend lives in London. It is believed Minogue’s family, including sister Dannii all live in Australia.

A source told the Sun that the couple had “really tried to make things work, but ultimately the time difference was a killer”. “Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.”

ITN Kylie Minogue was honoured at Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2018 with the music icon award and looked back at her 30 years in showbiz. (First published November 2018)

The couple are said to be remaining friends, with Minogue planning to put “100%” into her career. It is believed the pair became engaged in 2021, when family let the news slip – they met in 2018.

In 2021, Dannii was forced to deny that news to Sunrise: “There’s no news, but we absolutely adore him and they’re a divine couple.”

The source also said the star wanted to keep the split quiet ”as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again’”.

“The Princess of Pop” and former Neighbours star holds the record for being the highest selling Australian female vocalist of all time, with sales of more than 80 million. Early singles included the massive I Should be so Lucky. More recently she released the album Disco in 2020, and two subsequent remixes.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Kylie Minogue arrives for the ABBA Voyage concert at the ABBA Arena in London in May 2022.

Last year Minogue returned to the set of Neighbours for a one-off final appearance with Jason Donovan in the series finale. Of the passing of the show that made her a household name, she posted on Twitter, “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience and the friends I made on Neighbours. We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.”

Meanwhile, Minogue is believed to be preparing for a world tour, and there are plans to release a new single shortly.

Jason Donovan/Twitter Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) returned to Ramsay Street in the Neighbours finale.