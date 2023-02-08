'Best day ever': Ed Sheeran gives surprise performances at Auckland schools, Hobbiton

After a guided tour and "Hobbiton hospitality", Ed Sheeran did an impromptu performance for tourists enjoying an evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

Ed Sheeran has been popping up all over Aotearoa, performing at schools and tourists attractions, with one 10-year-old declaring his surprise appearances “better than camp”.

Sheeran has travelling from Wellington to Auckland where he is set to perform at Eden Park on February 10 and 11.

On Wednesday, the British singer popped into Kōwhai Intermediate, in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland.

Leo Thomas, 10, who has just started Year 7, said it was “probably the best day at school ever, even better than camp", adding that he hoped Sheeran might come to his camp this year.

Sheeran also rocked up to Manurewa Intermediate School – to the surprise of students and most staff.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Ed Sheeran performed in Wellington, before heading up to Auckland for shows on February 10 and 11.

Deputy principal Ross Devereux said Sheeran wanted to visit some schools in the area, and because Manurewa Intermediate was known for its arts programme, and love of music, it was hand-picked for a surprise appearance.

Devereux said the students “went nuts” when he called the singer on stage, and the whole school was “buzzing”.

“It was like he’d come out in front of Eden Park,” Devereux said.

The singer performed three songs, and gave the kids, who are aged 11 to 13, a little motivational speech.

“He gave a really lovely speech to the kids about what it means to fulfil your own journey in life, and about how he wasn’t the most popular or good at maths, but he found music and he stuck to it,” Devereux said.

The school announced their superstar guest on their Facebook page, saying his appearance was “such an unreal moment”.

The English pop-star dropped into the Matamata tourist destination on Tuesday and, after some “Hobbiton hospitality”, did an impromptu performance for those at the evening banquet tour.

This comes after Sheeran was spotted at Hamilton Gardens on Monday.

Sheeran was given a guided tour of Hobbiton on Tuesday afternoon, general manager Shayne Forrest said.

“He got to see all the behind the scenes stuff and enjoyed some Hobbiton hospitality.”

Forrest said Sheeran was having dinner in The Millhouse and saw a group of 48 international tourists enjoying the evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

”He decided to do an impromptu performance, an acoustic version of I See Fire.”

Hobbiton Movie Set Ed Sheeran chose I See Fire as the tune – it was commissioned for the soundtrack of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

The song was commissioned for the soundtrack of the 2013 film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, after Peter Jackson’s daughter suggested he use Sheeran.

Forrest said they hadn’t invited Sheeran to visit, but knew he was a big fan of the books and movies who had wanted to visit for a while, and now had the time to do so.

“It was a special Middle Earth moment.”

Forrest said the 31-year-old was very nice, and pleased to have finally made it to Hobbiton.

He wouldn’t comment on who accompanied Sheeran.

Days earlier, Sheeran was seen at Hamilton Gardens, on Waitangi Day, at the Alice in Wonderland roundabout at one of Hamilton’s key attractions.

Mazoe Skinner, who shared a picture with Stuff, said the singer was at the gardens about 3pm with his family.

Hobbiton Movie Set The dinnertime serenade happened after Sheeran noticed a nearby banquet group while he was eating at The Millhouse.

Sheeran has been making the most of his visit to New Zealand, having hung out with the locals at Featherston bar Brac and Bow in late January.

Sheeran performed in Wellington last week and is playing to a sold-out crowd at Eden Park on Friday and a second concert on Saturday night at the same venue.

Since his visit to Hobbiton, he has also stopped in at Auckland’s Kōwhai Intermediate School and Manurewa Intermediate.