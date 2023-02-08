Ed Sheeran's impromptu performance at Hobbiton 'a special Middle Earth moment'

After a guided tour and "Hobbiton hospitality", Ed Sheeran did an impromptu performance for tourists enjoying an evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

Ed Sheeran created Middle Earth magic when he wowed fellow Hobbiton visitors by singing at supper time.

The English pop-star dropped into the Matamata tourist destination on Tuesday and, after some “Hobbiton hospitality”, did an impromptu performance for those at the evening banquet tour.

This comes after Sheeran was spotted at Hamilton Gardens on Monday.

Sheeran was given a guided tour of Hobbiton on Tuesday afternoon, general manager Shayne Forrest said.

READ MORE:

* Ed Sheeran gets his personalised chocolate bar, but hates his mug shot

* Going on stage with Ed Sheeran was 'strange but amazing' for 10-year-old fan

* 'Good on Ed' for visiting Hamilton Gardens, but where's the shout out?



“He got to see all the behind the scenes stuff and enjoyed some Hobbiton hospitality.”

Forrest said Sheeran was having dinner in The Millhouse and saw a group of 48 international tourists enjoying the evening banquet at The Green Dragon Inn.

”He decided to do an impromptu performance, an acoustic version of I See Fire.”

Hobbiton Movie Set Ed Sheeran chose I See Fire as the tune – it was commissioned for the soundtrack of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

The song was commissioned for the soundtrack of the 2013 film The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, after Peter Jackson’s daughter suggested he use Sheeran.

Forrest said they hadn’t invited Sheeran to visit, but knew he was a big fan of the books and movies who had wanted to visit for a while, and now had the time to do so.

“It was a special Middle Earth moment.”

Forrest said the 31-year-old was very nice, and pleased to have finally made it to Hobbiton.

He wouldn’t comment on who accompanied Sheeran.

Days earlier, Sheeran was seen at Hamilton Gardens, on Waitangi Day, at the Alice in Wonderland roundabout at one of Hamilton’s key attractions.

Mazoe Skinner, who shared a picture with Stuff, said the singer was at the gardens about 3pm with his family.

Hobbiton Movie Set The dinnertime serenade happened after Sheeran noticed a nearby banquet group while he was eating at The Millhouse.

Sheeran has been making the most of his visit to New Zealand, having hung out with the locals at Featherston bar Brac and Bow in late January.

Sheeran performed in Wellington last week and is playing to a sold-out crowd at Eden Park on Friday and a second concert on Saturday night at the same venue.

Since his visit to Hobbiton, he has also stopped in at Auckland’s Kōwhai Intermediate School and Manurewa Intermediate.