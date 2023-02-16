Tussock Country Festival announces international artists in line up

Melissa Partridge of Dunedin won the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards senior final in 2021. (File photo)

If you want to learn how to make cheese rolls, line dance, yodel or play the ukelele, Gore is the place to be in May for the Bayleys Tussock Country festival.

Organisers have announced the calendar for this year’s 10-day festival, which includes 61 events, finishing with the crowning of the winner of the MLT Gold Guitar Awards.

The festival has attracted international artists this year, with Australian artist Fanny Lumsden performing at Lumsden, and country rock band Southbound X0 crossing the Tasman to headline the Top Paddock concert.

Jenny Mitchell will also return to her hometown to perform in Gore’s Little Theatre, and there will be performances during the week from Bevan Gardiner, The Harmonic Resonators, Lachie Hayes and 18-year-old Zac Griffith.

There’s also workshops for accomplished musicians and beginners, the McDonough Contracting Truck Show, jam sessions, farm tours, the Country Music Honours awards evening and the Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking competitions.

The inaugural Tussock Country festival was held in 2021 and contributed $1.7 million to the Eastern Southland community. Events are managed by the Gore Country Music Club, the NZ Songwriters Trust, the NZ Gold Guitar committee, the Gore District Council and many other independent artists and community organisations.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday morning.