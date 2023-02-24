Lorde donates $120,000 to fund three scholarships into research on Antarctica

New Zealand singer Lorde has donated $120,000 to fund three climate change scholarships in Antarctica.

Three $40,000 scholarships will be awarded over three years to advance the understanding and promote protection of Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

In 2019, the singer visited Antarctica with the Antarctica New Zealand community engagement programme, and on her return home produced a book of photographs of her experience.

Lorde has donated all of the book’s proceeds, along with her own money, to fund the scholarships, which are in her own name – the Ella Yelich-O’Connor Antarctic Doctoral Scholarship.

During her time in Antarctica, Lorde spent time visiting scientists in the field and learnt about Antarctica’s role in the earth’s global system and the impact climate change is having on the frozen continent.

“This scholarship will help us support the right people into Antarctic science, and ensure the pressing problems facing society will continue to be addressed”, said Professor Ian Hawes, from Waikato University, who met Lorde in Antarctica.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lorde spent time in Antarctica in 2019 with the Antarctica New Zealand Community Engagement Programme.

“When people first visit Antarctica, they’re usually a little overawed by the place, and sometimes that is as far as it goes.

“But when Ella returned we had a chance to talk about it, and it was obvious thought deeply about what she’d seen and experienced. It was clear she really wanted to do something to help.”

Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Sarah Williamson said she was grateful for the donation.

“It’s critical that we continue to support new scientists in this important area of research. New Zealand’s Antarctic scientists are world-leading, and scholarships like this ensure we attract the best minds to help solve some of the planet’s most difficult questions.”

Lorde is also performing on Friday night at a fundraising concert to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle. All the profits are being donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund.

The concert will be hosted by Ōtautahi’s own Mike McRoberts at the Christchurch Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm.