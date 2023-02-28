Tiki Taane and almost 100 new acts added to CubaDupa

Singer Tiki Taane will be performing during the upcoming CubaDupa festival for late March. (File photo)

The upcoming CubaDupa street festival has announced the second-line up for its jam-packed schedule.

CubaDupa director Drew James said an additional 92 acts had been added to the festival, bringing the total programme to 193 performances, with more than 1200 artists involved.

The popular festival, based around Wellington’s Cuba Mall area and Dixon St, is expected to bring crowds numbering in the thousands, after the event was cancelled for the two previous years due to Covid-19.

A new entrant to the programme includes popular artist Tiki Taane, who recently opened the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Feb 17-19

* Bay of Islands music festival 2022 is cancelled

* CubaDupa to livestream several acts in one-off virtual makeshift festival



Performing alongside him over the weekend of March 25-26 will be queer dance collective Wellington Ballroom, who will be hosting a ball at Te Auaha, and singers such as soul vocalist Lou’ana, Samara Alofa, Bbyfacekilla, AKSamba, as well as Wellington artists such as Linen, Dawn Diver, Niko Ne Zna and Crash Bandihoot.

Shows that offer something a little bit different include The Queen’s Closet, an act that allows the public to play battleships with trumpets, as well as Compliment Cycle, which will see cyclist moving through the festival giving out compliments.

They will join acts already announced, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Sam Manzanza’s huge 15-piece Mass Cuba St Afrobeat Band, Silver-scroll-winning band Lips, and songwriter and performer Anthonie Tonnon.

While CupaDupa’s acts are the focus of the event, the street cuisine offered is a much-loved part of the two-day event.

supplied A multitude of acts will be performed during CubaDupa’s two-day event. (file photo)

Argentinian restaurant El Matador will offer wood-fired BBQ from an open fire on the street, and freshly shucked oysters will be offered by restaurant Liberty as the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performs Spanish music.

Koha-based community restaurant Everybody Eats, working with Wellington-based not-for-profits, will be providing an interactive dining session across the weekend.