121 music festival set to let loose in Wairarapa with 80 performers

Revellers at the 121 Festival at the Tauherenikau Racecourse in South Wairarapa

Billed as “a celebration of life, love, and the power of music and art” a popular Wairarapa music festival is set to host thousands of revellers.

More than 80 performers and artists will descend on the leafy grounds of a South Wairarapa racecourse for the three-day 121 Festival that has waited three years since the inaugural music festival in 2020.

Co-organiser Tim Ward said the event, which runs from March 10-12, was a celebration of music, art, and wellness and they were gearing up for an unforgettable event.

supplied DJ Boring at the last 121 Festival in rural South Wairarapa.

“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring an experience like no other, and we are excited to finally share it.”

The first running of 121 in 2020 attracted 3000 revellers and last year they had 5000 booked but had to cancel due to Covid restrictions.

The line-up of world-class musicians and artists on multiple stages throughout the festival would be performing across multiple genres.

From house to techno, hip-hop to jazz it was some of the most diverse and exciting talent available at any New Zealand festival, Ward said.

Supplied Tom Scott, creator of Avantdale Bowling Club, is set to perform this year.

Among some of the headline acts at this year's festival are Anetha, Bradley Zero, FJAAK, LSDXOXO, Kettama, Peach, Overmono (live), and Avantdale Bowling Club.

But the music is just the beginning, Ward said, with 121 Festival and Newlife Studio joining forces to premier multimmedia fashion show Don’t Grow Up! at the festival.

Supplied 121 organisers Tim Ward, Cameron Morris, and Olly de Salis.

Ward said there were still plenty of tickets available for this year’s event and the long term forecast was looking favourable.

As part of its holistic approach to a good time, the festival was offering a stargazing event in collaboration with a former NASA employee and TEDx astrobiologist Hari Mogosanu.

“It promises to be an unforgettable experience that will deepen your understanding of our place in the cosmos,” Ward said.

One of the things about 121 that organisers were most proud of was its sustainable credentials.

They have made great efforts to cut down on waste to the point that guests are expected to bring their own water containers because disposables bottles will not be available.

“So we’re compromising our own sales in order to save the planet,” Ward said.

“We can control what goes onto site, which then in turn results in what has to be dealt with and taken off site.”