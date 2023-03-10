Q&A: Taranaki country singer Abby Christo on her new single, growing up and moving to Nashville

Abby Christo is a country music singer from Taranaki who has new single, Note to Self, out on Friday, and a trip to Nashville planned. Christo, who was on TV talent show The X Factor in the duo Mae Valley, is now based in Sydney, but she still calls Taranaki home.

Who was your first music teacher and what lessons did you learn from them?

My principal, Mark Bowden, and drama teacher, Jared Hill, at Spotswood College. I remember singing a duo with my drama teacher at the talent show ‘Spotty Idol’. He was so supportive of me and my music choices. And my principal was beyond supportive – from taking time off to sharing his favourite artists with me. They always encouraged me to be myself and express my art. I had struggled with this at previous schools where teachers would ask me what my back-up career plan was.

What influence did growing up in Taranaki have on your music career?

Through my teens my grandparents would take me to country music clubs and I would get up and sing with local musicians. It was the first time I realised I could make a career out of it. It really opened doors for me, built my confidence to be on stage and fuelled my passion. If it wasn’t for those country music clubs I don’t know where I would be today, or if I would even be singing. (2ZH Country Music Club in Hāwera specifically).

What is your favourite place in Taranaki?

This sounds cheesy but home … honestly, South Taranaki, beachside with an open fire with my family, looking at Mt Taranaki, watching the sunset. The best thing in the world.

What inspired you to start playing and making music?

I have always had my favourite artists, but It really was the support of my family that encouraged me to start making music. They were the ones who showed me that it was possible, never gave up on my crazy ideas and dreams, didn’t force me to go to university and let me move to Sydney with no money and a big dream, because they believed in me to make it work. Even when they give me the strangest advice, I still owe them the acknowledgement because they are my rocks.

Why country music?

It speaks for itself. Country music is emotional, storytelling, open and full of love.

Mae Valley/Feilding-Rangitikei Herald Abby Christo and Hannah Cosgrove performed as the duo Mae Valley on X-factor.

How important to your career was performing on The X Factor and forming Mae Valley with Hannah Cosgrove?

X Factor was such a cool experience. It was the confidence booster I needed, and you have to be so strong because you are in the public eye doing something you are passionate about. Mae Valley was the sisterhood I always dreamt of growing up.We had so much fun and got to experience some of the best memories I have. I loved being in Mae Valley. I learnt a lot about collaborating, growing, and the music industry.

Why do you describe yourself as a heartbroken optimist?

I have gone through a couple of rough heartaches. I’ve had to let go of people I thought I would be with forever. But I always find the positives in the breakup. Even if the only positive is a new song.

Describe your creative process when you write new music.The creative process when writing is SO different every time. Some days I will be in the middle of a meeting and someone says a line and I suddenly get inspired and have to go write down some lyrics, which I may not even come back to for a few months. The other day I wrote a song in 40 minutes while I was re stringing my guitar. Creativity is a funny and beautiful thing because it comes in so many forms. There is no rule book to writing.

What does your music represent?

At this moment my music reflects the reality of my twenties. The highs, lows, and everything in-between. I try to be real and honest in my music when I write, and I love making songs that reflect my mood at the time, things I am going through, or moments I am reflecting on.

Your new single is called Note to Self. How did this song come about?

I am an overthinker. I was battling with my thoughts and stressing over things that in reality I had no control over. I would wake up at 2am and start worrying, and my thoughts would run wild. I went into the studio and told the producer I wanted to write a note to myself about letting things be and trusting the process. I wanted something I could listen to every time I was in that headspace. Although the song comes from a negative, we painted it in an optimistic light.

What do you do when not making music?

I am never not working. And although I hope it pays off I would say it’s a toxic trait. I am always making music. When I have time to myself, I love walking, staying fit and working and going to live gigs with friends.

Tell us about Nashville.

I have been once before with my parents a few years ago, which was so much fun. This year is special because it won’t seem as foreign. I have a few friends over there now, my manager lives in Nashville and I haven’t been able to travel for so long. It’s been a long time coming.