Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy returns to New Zealand after four-year gap

Stand up comedian Danny Bhoy returns to New Zealand with his brand-new show next week.

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is coming to New Zealand for the first time in four years with a new show.

The popular comedian, who has regularly toured here since 2004, is returning with his new show Now is Not a Good Time, starting at Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre Royal on March 21.

Bhoy said he was “pumped” about returning to New Zealand after a long gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have got no excuses if the new show is bad because I have been writing it for three years,” he said.

“I wasn’t able to do any performing for two years. I started to get this show together last year.”

READ MORE:

* Christchurch playwright, actor and director takes on biggest show of his career

* International Comedy Festival and Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy bringing the laughs

* Why Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy has no time for Netflix



The show uses the pandemic experience as a starting point for broader comedy, he said.

“It is not conventionally a pandemic show, but obviously that is used as a reference to jump off and talk about anything.

“I needlessly worried that by the time I toured the show that title would be less relevant. But sadly, it is still relevant.”

Supplied The new show uses the pandemic as a starting point to talk about a variety of topics.

Bhoy’s show includes anecdotes about panic buying during the first pandemic lockdown in Scotland.

“I bought a vacuum food sealer online for some reason,” he said.

“I think I mistook a global pandemic for a zombie apocalypse.”

Bhoy said it was difficult to return to the stage after the lockdowns. His first gig was in May last year.

“I was more scared that night than I was when I did my first gig. I was genuinely terrified.

“I was pacing back and forth. But I went on and it was great.

“It felt like a relief straight away.”

Supplied Bhoy first toured New Zealand in 2004 with Flight of the Conchords and Lee Mack.

Bhoy said he loves touring in New Zealand and has fond memories of his first time performing here in 2004 in a show that featured Paul Ego, Flight of the Conchords and Lee Mack.

“I have been coming back regularly ever since.

“It was every year initially and then usually every two or three years after that.”

Bhoy is performing in Christchurch on March 21, Dunedin on March 22, Auckland on March 24 and Wellington on March 28.