Godwit migration and a young man's epic journey unite in puppet show touring nationally

Puppeteer Bridget Sanders will be touring The Boy with Wings nationally in April.

Parents wanting to prise their kids from screens will have a beautiful “real time” puppet show to take them to in April, when a performance which intertwines an English folktale and the migration of the godwits travels the country.

Written by Roger, Bridget and their daughter Comfrey Sanders, The Boy with Wings “offers families a counter to screen time,” Bridget said.

The show first took shape during lockdown in 2020, when Bridget and Roger were still living in Nelson.

There were two stories the Sanders wanted to tell – the first about the “amazing, mystical” annual migration of the godwits, the second based on the Pedlar of Swaffham, a folktale from England, about a young man who goes on a journey to seek his fortune.

“When we were trying to decide which of these stories to do, it was actually our daughter Comfrey who suggested telling them both because actually, they're very similar stories,” Bridget said.

“They're all about following some unknown, unseen guide, following nature, following intuition to find our heart’s desire and our home and our treasure. So we thought, ‘Oh that's, that's awesome, we'll do that’.”

The kuaka godwit migration story is narrated by an ornithological lecturer who is “completely crazy” about her subject and knows all there is to know about it, while Jack’s tale takes shape via table-top theatre.

Without giving any spoilers, the two threads become intertwined when Jack realises he can follow the birds on his journey.

SUPPLIED An image from The Boy with Wings, a puppet show originally directed by Dan Allan.

Roger and Bridget will be touring the show from Kerikeri all the way down to Stewart Island in April, although they did have to cancel a few dates in the Gisborne area because of the condition of the roads after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The couple set up Birdlife Productions seven years ago – the decade before that, Bridget was involved in making props and sets and costumes for theatre, work that just “morphed itself” into making puppetry.

After 20 years in Nelson, the Sanders moved to Wellington a year ago. They felt it was important to base themselves where there was more work, and more people making and working with puppets to collaborate with.

They’re currently developing a new production based on Aya and the Butterfly, the picture books written by Dr Maysoon Salama, who lost her son Ata in the mosque attacks.

Dr Salama wrote the story, which deals with trauma and grief by using the metaphor of a monarch butterfly, for her granddaughter, and has given the Sanders permission to adapt it, premiering in August at the Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke.

While they might be currently based in Te Ika a Māui, the couple still have a house in Nelson and say they’d love to come back at some point.

“We do try and stay in touch. We’ve been supported so much by the Nelson arts community and the Arts Council, and we feel very grateful for that,” Bridget said.

“We wouldn't have really got where we are without that local support.”