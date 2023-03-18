Womad 2023: The style of Womad

Womad is back in New Plymouth after a two year absence.

Womad is always a feast for the senses be it the music, the dance, the food, or the style of the performers and those who come to see them.

Reporter Deena Coster and visual journalist Vanessa Laurie spoke to some of those whose fashion choices caught their eye on Saturday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sangeeta and Arun Chaudhari, from New Plymouth.

Their Womad style is defined by: Ethnic, colourful and vibrant.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? The husband-and-wife have been to the festival at least 10 times before.

Best thing about Womad? Sangeeta: “Just the kids and the inclusion of the whole thing and the vibrant atmosphere. It’s a safe festive for families. Everything happens together which is what we do in our culture.”

Arun: “The music, art and dance unites everyone.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? Mdou Moctar.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jazz Gallagher and Regan Tate from New Plymouth.

Their Womad style is defined by: Regan: “Rainbow Jesus”. Jazz: “a pastel, mermaid captain vibe”.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? Regan is a veteran of the event as he works there as well, but was using the chance to show his best friend Jazz, a first-timer, around the site.

Best thing about Womad? Jazz: “I’m a foodie, so Womad’s very exciting for me.” Regan: He loved walking around the coming upon the unexpected. “You always find something you never thought you’d like.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? MEUTE

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Katie Chalmers of Wellington.

Her Womad style is defined by: Comfortable, colourful and unique.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? ”I can’t remember how many I’ve been to, about half of them. I last attended in 2019. I was trying to find reasons not to come this year, but I couldn’t stay away.”

Best thing about Womad? ”The sense of community and being in a beautiful environment, and the variety of music”.

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? MEUTE.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clayton Mcerlane and Erin Todd of Wellington

Their Womad style is defined by: Matching, matching, matching.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? Erin: ”This is our first time just as punters.” The couple used to run a food stall at the festival for years beforehand.

Best thing about Womad? Clayton: “Discovering new bands and the stuff that you’d think you wouldn’t be in to.” Erin: “It’s such a polite festival, it is very respectful.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? Sampa The Great.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Megan Lepper and Harper Lepper, 3, of New Plymouth

Their Womad style is defined by: In one word, sparkly. Megan: “Harper wanted to be a dragonfly.”

First time at Womad or festival veteran? Megan has been to the festival about four times, but this was Harper’s first time.

Best thing about Womad? Megan: “Just the vibe and the random music.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? MEUTE.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff David Grieve and Denise Langlands, from Haumoana in the Hawke’s Bay.

Their Womad style is defined by: Bright, out there, and a lot of fun.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? The couple has been to the festival at least 10 times before.

Best thing about Womad? Denise: “You bump into mates, and it’s super chill.” David: “There’s magnificent, interesting people all the time. I like that you can throw the programme away and just wander. It’s awesome, there’s nothing like it.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? Sampa The Great.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff J.L Lee, Womad artist with Avantdale Bowling Club, from Auckland

His Womad style is defined by: Colourful, coordinated, and bright.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? ”It’s my first time. It’s amazing, incredible, just the amount of diversity.”

Best thing about Womad? ”Being able to walk around and see everything. It’s all amazing.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? ADG7.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kate Byrne of Hamilton.

Her Womad style is defined by: Comfy, colourful and quirky.

First time at Womad or festival veteran? ”I’ve been coming basically from the start. I was six when I came the first time.”

Best thing about Womad? ”There’s nothing quite like it in Aotearoa. Everyone’s here for a good time and are open to new experiences.”

Artist you loved, or won’t miss this year? ADG7.