Womad 2023: Day two action sees music and dance festival hit top gear

Womad is back in New Plymouth after a two year absence.

Womad is back, and definitely with a bang, as thousands of people turned up on Saturday for day two of the festival.

In its 20th year, the world music and dance festival provides a smorgasboard of entertainment for young and old.

And in like so many other years, the weather turned it on for punters on Saturday, with hot conditions and little breeze on offer at the Brooklands Park venue in New Plymouth, in the wake of what was a damp start to proceedings on Friday.

While there were plenty of smiles about the place, there were also grumbles aplenty amongst the people who faced a long wait at the five free-water refill stations dotted around the park.

The entry rules prevented people bringing their own water in, but at times, especially between 12pm-3pm, the lines for water were upto 30 people deep.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth's Brooklands Zoo to close from March 6 for Womad preparations

* Omicron sees Womad NZ cancelled for second year in a row

* Womad NZ 2022 dates confirmed following green light for $1.9 million underwrite



Free sunscreen was on offer, and spots in the shade were highly sought-after too as a way to beat the heat.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The wait at the free water refill stations around the venue were long, with some complaining there weren’t enough.

The lines at ice cream and gelato stands were also noticeably longer.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Audience numbers slowly grew throughout Saturday, as people settled in for the day, which will end when the two final acts complete their sets at 11.30pm.

Saturday is traditionally the most well attended day of the three-day festival, with many looking forward to MEUTE’s second show of two at 7pm, along with New Zealand hip hop, jazz and soul crew Avantdale Bowling Club, who will play at one-hour set from 9pm.

While shorts, t-shirts, and floaty dresses were the order of the day for some, other attendees went all out in terms of dressing up for the occasion, with matching outfits, glitter and eye-catching designs a frequent sight.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wellingtonians Clayton Mcerlane and Erin Todd raised the fashion stakes on Saturday, and admitted one of their goals as a couple was to match their outfits whenever they could.

For others, anticipation was building for Sunday’s line-up, including a repeat performance from Korean group ADG7, as well as for hip hop star turn, Sampa The Great, for her only show of the festival.

While the music was pumping on Saturday, crowds of people also stationed themselves around the park, with foodies getting a bit of inspiration at the Taste of the World stage, or some intellectual stimulation in the World of Words space, including a talk from journalist Anna Fifield about her time as a foreign correspondent.

womad NZ/Stuff One of the most anticipated acts of Womad 2023 is Sampa The Great, with a massive crowd expected when she hits the stage on the last day of the festival on Sunday night. (File photo)

The Kidzone was another popular destination for families, where tamariki made good use of the playground, got their face painted, or took part in the other activities on offer to keep them amused.

Tickets for Sunday were still available, and the MetService forecast is mainly fine, after a cloudy start.

Westerlies were expected, along with a high of 21C.