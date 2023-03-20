The African rapper who speaks to humanity's commonalities

African singer Sampa Tembo says musicians are able to express themselves and their emotions only because humanity has some shared commonalities.

Sampa Tembo’s music aims at touching human beings’ common chords.

The Zambian-born artist, who goes by the stage name Sampa The Great, closed out festivities on the Bowl stage at Womad 2023 on Sunday night to a packed crowd.

She said her hip hop music was designed to connect people through shared experience.

“Music is a communal thing, music connects us all,” she said, when interviewed before her performance.

“My music relates to any human. I pride myself on expressing [common] human experiences."

Tembo, who came to Taranaki having recently played WomAdelaide, said she enjoyed the way music, and festivals, connected artists from across the globe, praising those who had performed across the three-day festival in Brooklands Park.

“I think the reason we do artistry, the reason we express ourselves in music is [because] we have something in common.

“We are brave enough to share our emotions with each other,” she said.

Tembo, who was in the region for the first time, said one emotion she wanted to share more of was love

“It’s funny because my favourite subject is one I haven’t made much music about. It’s love,” she said.

She hoped this would change in the future.

“I just released my sophomore album, but love is going to be the subject for my next album.”

And does she love Taranaki?

“It’s really beautiful, very lush. I love nature, so just to see how clean it is here, it’s beautiful,” Tembo said.