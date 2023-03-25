Review: Basement Jaxx teaches Wellington to party like its 1999

Review: The world is changing beyond comprehension, robots might be taking over, and Basement Jaxx just performed a gig. Is this 2023 or 1999 I’m talking about? Who knows. But don’t worry? Don’t panic?

Daft Punk’s funky cousin and trailblazer of the early house music scene, Basement Jaxx - made of duo Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe - performed at Shed 6 Friday night in Wellington.

With the duo’s heyday being the late 90s to early 2000s, I went into the venue with the expectation of seeing a lot of baggy clothing and maybe even my white whale: frosted tips.

However, I was pleasantly surprised to see a range of demographics present, and nary a frosted hairdo in sight.

The show was completely sold out and this became quickly apparent, with every square metre of Shed 6 filled with a sweating, dancing crowd.

The opening act, Fleetmac Wood, was a pleasant surprise, with their remixes of Feetwood Mac’s most popular hits winding the crowd into a ready buzz. DJs Roxanne Roll and Alex Oxley channelled Stevie Nicks through a fetching top hat and tambourine solo that was straight out of the 70s.

Basement Jaxx were greeted with wild cheers when they started. Buxton and Ratcliffe moved through their set, which was a tidy hour and a half, finishing just before midnight on the dot.

With a discography as long and varied as Basement Jaxx’s, there was a lot of ground to cover. The two artists moved through each song at a fast pace, hardly waiting even for their main hits.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Basement Jaxx were greeted with wild cheers when their set began.

Personally, I would have liked for them to linger longer on Red Alert, and Romeo – an extremely high octane song – didn’t get a lot of time and fell flat.

Maybe Basement Jaxx is afraid of being known for doing the same hits over and over. I will say that the biggest response the crowd gave was during Where’s Your Head At. It might have been the lyrics. “Don't let the walls cave in on you” feels pretty apt for the times...

For the most part, the crowd was jaunty and well-behaved. Part of this may be because if you faint while at a concert at Shed 6, you get kicked out. Seems harsh, but I didn’t see any bad behaviour, so obviously the threat worked.

With the 90s being – shock and horror – about thirty years ago now, it would be easy to think that maybe Basement Jaxx have lost the pizzazz that made them such a sensation.

Well, I’m pleased to announce that nothing has changed and Basement Jaxx is still cooler than everyone – and I mean every single living breathing person - in Wellington.

So the set felt a little rushed. So what? With a discography like Basement Jaxx’s who needs to wait? This is their house; we all just live in it.