Counting Crows: You're welcome back 'Round Here'!

Supplied/Stuff Counting Crows played The Butter Miracle Tour at the Christchurch Town Hall on Thursday night. (Supplied photo)

REVIEW: It’s been a long time since we were graced with the soulful sounds of Counting Crows in Aotearoa but tonight, the Christchurch Town Hall came alive with the emotional and raw vocals by the band's lead singer, Adam Duritz.

They opened with the 2002 hit, ‘Hard Candy’ which had passionate fans singing along to every lyric.

Duritz’s voice was strong and the harmonies from his “six best friends” and band members David Bryson, Jim Bogios, Charlie Gillingham, David Immerglück, Millard Powers and Dan Vickrey enhanced the performance.

The band continued with a set-list that spanned their entire career. From the ever-popular ‘Mr Jones’, ‘Colourblind’ and ‘Butterfly in Reverse’ they kept the crowd wanting more.

The band exploded onto CD players in 1993 with ‘August’ and ‘Everything After’, which went multi-platinum. They have since released seven studio albums, and sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

Duritz engaged with the crowd and his several interactions with the audience were heartfelt and genuine, and the intimacy this created often felt like a personal experience. He then passed the mic for another crowd favourite, the 1993 hit ‘Omaha’.

Supplied/Stuff Counting Crows band members showcased their musical talents by switching between instruments including, the tambourine, banjo and the accordion throughout the night. (Supplied photo)

Counting Crows improvised and changed up their song lyrics throughout the show which kept the performance fresh and exciting. Though this did make a sing-a-long to their old favourites a struggle, I learnt that for those who had been to previous shows, this was no surprise.

The rest of the set was a great mix of old and new. The new was taken care of by Butter Miracle, with catchy tunes, a hint of country but always with Duritz’s classic storytelling.

‘Tall Grass’ and ‘Bobby and the Rat Kings’ were two of the newer songs played amongst the old familiar tunes and were well received by the audience. The acoustic songs are great, but everyone loved the old faithful's and ‘Rain King’ and ‘A Long December’ didn’t disappoint.

Supplied/Stuff Lead vocalist Adam Duritz captivated the crowd with his emotional and raw storytelling lyrics. (Supplied photo)

Guitars were changed almost every song and so were the picks as they were thrown into the crowd, at some points in the show the band swapped their classic instruments out for a banjo, accordion and tambourine.

The encore opened with notes of ‘Round Here’ and finished with the final chords of ‘Holiday in Spain,’ where they held the crowd in the palm of their hand.

Full of passion, energy, and a bit of improvisation on lyrics, they proved why they are a beloved band.

At the end, Duritz introduced his friends to us and the band collectively took a bow.

He then loudly declared, “We will be back” and conducted the audience in a verse of ‘California Dreamin’.

Counting Crows ... you are welcome back anytime!

