Filming of major television series in Christchurch hits halfway mark

Chelsie Florence is one of the stars of the new television show being shot in Christchurch until May.

A major television drama being made in Christchurch has hit the halfway mark, with filming due to be completed in May.

Dark City – The Cleaner, which is based on Christchurch crime writer Paul Cleave’s debut novel, started shooting in the city on February 27.

It features Hunt for the Wilderpeople​ actor Cohen Holloway and Chelsie​ Florence, who has appeared in hit horror film M3gan​ and left-field comedy Nude Tuesday.

The show is being co-produced by John Barnett, the man behind Kiwi hits like Sione’s Wedding, Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street and Whale Rider, and Chloe Smith, who worked on The Power of the Dog.

It is part funded by United States entertainment firm Lionsgate, the company behind critically lauded hits such as Mad Men, Orange Is The New Black and The Walking Dead.

The show is part of a “little renaissance” in screen production in Canterbury.

Supplied Cohen Holloway, who appeared in Hunt for the Wilderpeople and TV series Under the Vines, plays police station cleaner and serial killer Joe Middleton.

In recent months, a new movie by the production company behind Taika Waititi’s hit film Hunt for the Wilderpeople​ was shot in Lyttelton Harbour, and a coming of age film directed by Jonathan Ogilvie called Head South was filmed in central Christchurch.

The new television series is largely funded by Lionsgate, but it has also secured funding from the New Zealand Film Commission’s $50 million Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, NZ On Air, Sky Television, and a $200,000 regional production grant from ChristchurchNZ’s Screen CanterburyNZ fund.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger visited the set on Monday.

“We are thrilled to see the resurgence of filming activity in the region,’’ he said.

Supplied Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger with cast members David de Lautour, left, and Dea Doglione, right, on the set.

“Christchurch City Council is proud to have supported the Screen CanterburyNZ fund, the first-of-its-kind regional incentive designed to attract more film and television production to Waitaha Canterbury and help build production skills and capabilities in the region.”

In May last year, Screen CanterburyNZ manager Petrina D'Rozario​ said the production would employ 100 crew members over the 100-day production period and spend $3.5m in the region.

She said it was the largest production they had attracted to Canterbury through the production grant scheme.

ChristchurchNZ, the region’s tourism and investment agency, had a total of $1.5m to give out through the scheme over three years.

The series will screen on Sky as part of the Sky Originals NZ slate in New Zealand, with international distribution by Lionsgate.

Supplied Dark City – The Cleaner, a new television show being filmed in Christchurch, is based on a book by author Paul Cleave.

The production company behind the new television series also released a summary of the plot.

“By day, Joe is a cleaner at the police station, where no one notices him. But by night he has another line of work – a serial killer who’s been dubbed The Christchurch Carver.

“When another woman is murdered in her own home, police suspect The Carver – but Joe knows it wasn’t him. He sets out to find the copycat killer.

“But as he searches, he finds he is also being hunted – by an adversary who is more clever and more dangerous than he is.”