Wellington finally gets its own version of megahit musical Wicked

The hit musical Wicked is flying into Wellington to play at the Saint James Theatre in August.

One of this generation’s most popular musicals is coming to Wellington for the first time attracting high interest from actors and audiences.

The Wellington season of Wicked is due to open in mid-August at the St James Theatre and tickets are already in high demand.

The show’s director, Grant Meese,​ is excited about bringing the production to the capital and is looking forward to starting rehearsals in June.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I can’t wait to get my teeth into it, start crafting it and bringing all the wonderful talent we’ve got to the stage in Wellington.”

READ MORE:

* Philadelphia: The US city named one of the world’s 100 greatest places

* Hump Ridge: The track set to be New Zealand's newest Great Walk

* Travel bites: The NSW town on the map for its cooked-to-order doughnuts



Aside from the lead role of Elphaba, played by Heather Wilcox​ who has starred in previous Auckland and Christchurch productions of the show, the entire cast of the Wellington production is made up of local actors and singers.

Supplied Heather Wilcox stars in the role of Elphaba, the emerald-skinned Wicked Witch of the West for the Wellington run of hit musical Wicked.

“It’s hugely exciting ... bringing one of those great musicals to the St James Theatre, after Les Mis’ last year and the success that the Capital Theatre Trust is having. I think it’s going to be a significant event,” Meese said.

Wilcox – a graduate of the New York Film Academy in Manhattan – was known for her soaring vocals and stage presence. The role of the emerald-skinned Wicked Witch of the West was considered one of the most inspirational female musical theatre roles ever.

Acclaimed Wellington actor Maya Handa Naff​ will play the other lead role, Glinda the Good Witch of the South.

Handa Naff wowed audiences as Eponine in last year's sold-out season of Les Misérables at the Saint James Theatre.

Supplied Wellington’s St James Theatre will host Wellington’s first professional production of Wicked.

Wicked follows the journey of the two women, thrust together as disgruntled roommates at Shiz University, through to them becoming best friends and navigating the political landscape of Oz.

Their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendship until the world decides to call one "good" and the other "wicked".

Other key roles are played by Nick Lerew as Prince Fiyero, Frankie Leota as Madame Morrible, Anna Smith as Nessarose, Kevin Orlando as Boq, David Hoskins as The Wizard and Ben Emerson as Dr Dillamond.

Wicked has been playing on Broadway for 20 years and was described by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade".

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, it is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.