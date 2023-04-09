Crowds wowed by Wairarapa hot air balloon Night Glow

The Night Glow at Carterton's Clareville Showgrounds was one of the premier attractions of the Wairarapa Balloon Festival.

A dazzling Night Glow and all but one day flying means organisers of the Wairarapa Balloon Festival are deeming the Easter weekend extravaganza a success.

Festival director Peter Amyes said they have managed to fly every day so far except for Thursday morning, which was a high success rate for a ballooning event which were always at the mercy of the vagaries of the weather.

The Night Glow at Clareville Showgrounds in Carterton attracted 10,000 people which was critical to the long-term financial viability of the festival because it was the only income-generating event on the festival calendar. On Monday morning the balloons were set to take off from a ‘mystery location’.

Here are a selection of photos of some of the highs and not-so-highs of the festival:

Supplied The Wairarapa Balloon Festival featured a range of hot air balloons from around the country and overseas.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Lynda Amitrano of Upper Hutt helps the crew inflate the Ballooning Canterbury hot air balloon.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A view from above over the Wairarapa Valley.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Claire Friend looks at the scenery below from Ballooning Canterbury hot air balloon in a flight over Carterton earlier this week.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Special shape balloon Buster the Bulldog getting ready for take off from Clareville Showgrounds in Carterton.