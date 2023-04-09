Crowds wowed by Wairarapa hot air balloon Night Glow
A dazzling Night Glow and all but one day flying means organisers of the Wairarapa Balloon Festival are deeming the Easter weekend extravaganza a success.
Festival director Peter Amyes said they have managed to fly every day so far except for Thursday morning, which was a high success rate for a ballooning event which were always at the mercy of the vagaries of the weather.
The Night Glow at Clareville Showgrounds in Carterton attracted 10,000 people which was critical to the long-term financial viability of the festival because it was the only income-generating event on the festival calendar. On Monday morning the balloons were set to take off from a ‘mystery location’.
Here are a selection of photos of some of the highs and not-so-highs of the festival: