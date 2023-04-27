Covid brings unsung roles of understudies and swings into the spotlight

From the outset, WITCH Music Theatre in its production of Into the Woods cast understudies and swings and looked at how the ensemble could effectively play multiple roles across the show.

These days in the theatre ‘it takes two’ to cover a role. Since the arrival of Covid, the previously often unsung roles of understudies and swings have been in the spotlight.

Understudies and swings fill in for other actors when they are sick or have to miss a show due to an emergency. Generally, an understudy is already a cast member, but has the added responsibility of covering another, often larger role as well. A swing on the other hand is an actor who stays off-stage, prepared to cover multiple roles across the cast.

Before the pandemic, it was uncommon to prioritise casting understudies and swings. I’ve gone on stage with a fever and a damaged voice, praying to prednisone it would help me through. I guarantee most performers would tell you the same.

Yet, as seasoned musical theatre performer Maya Handa Naff told me of her experience in America, understudies and swings are the backbone of the industry. “The pandemic was terrible in so many ways, but one upside is that these incredible performers are finally getting their due,” she says.

Double casting a show, or asking more of an actor isn’t easy, but it has many strengths. Nick Lerew, director of our new show Into the Woods, notes everyone benefits from seeing the impulses and interpretations that other actors offer. For him, having multiple performers encourages collaboration and open minds in the rehearsal room.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ben Emerson says normalising having swings and understudies has opened more doors for emerging actors to be seen and cast. (File photo)

From my perspective as a tutor, working with young actors at Te Auaha, normalising having swings and understudies has opened more doors for emerging actors to be seen and cast.

However, at the local theatre level, time and resources are hard to come by, and the addition of understudies and swings brings complexities to navigate. Yet theatre people are used to overcoming challenges.

Large-scale musical theatre productions in Wellington have started to safeguard their casts with understudies and covers too. Professional covers have even been brought in from Auckland to support the sustainability of opera house-scaled productions.

But it’s the work smaller homegrown theatre companies are doing, leading by example, that impresses. For instance, Red Scare Theatre Company have publicly advertised understudies for their two recent projects (including The Coven on Grey Street, opening this weekend at Circa).

Into the Woods has taken this approach from the outset, casting understudies and swings and thinking about how our ensemble could effectively play multiple roles across the show. Unusually for musicals, Into the Woods doesn’t have a traditional chorus. Each actor has a single ‘track’ they play. They cannot simply step out from the ensemble to play a principal role. This meant we needed off-stage swings. Fortunately, we had an incredible audition turnout, with over 150 people attending. We were in the privileged position where many roles could have been cast multiple times over. That speaks volumes to the talent in Wellington.

On the flip side, smaller shows don’t always have resources to support official covers and understudies. Sometimes emergency phone calls are made as quickly as the morning before the show, bringing in actors last minute.

Professional companies meanwhile have to think of the bottom line. How much risk are they prepared to take paying additional actors, even if these actors may not end up performing?

Before, if illness struck you’d probably be looking at someone being away for a day or two. You might have to face cancelling a show. Now, with Covid, there’s a minimum of seven days of absence you have to be prepared for. Given the complexity of each actor’s part, without understudies that’s a scary proposition.

Despite this difficulty, all this is causing a healthy change in thinking more about sustainability, for artists and audiences. There has been a visible shift away from our stoic ‘she’ll be right’ attitude to a prioritisation of wellbeing in our theatre.