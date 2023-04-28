What's on in Wellington this weekend and beyond
Bloch & Shostakovich Enduring Spirit
Michael Fowler Centre, April 28, 6.30pm
Internationally renowned Scottish conductor Sir Donald Runnicles and acclaimed German-French cellist Nicolas Altstaedt debut with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, celebrating Ernest Bloch’s legendary work for cello Schelomo, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony. Tickets: ticketmaster
Cringeworthy - Swinging in the 60s!
Circa Theatre, to April 29, Tues-Thus 6:30pm, Fri & Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, tickets $30-$55
Cringeworthy is back, transporting you to the swinging 60s with this tribute to Kiwiana music and culture in the 60s. Four talented performers will belt out chart-topping singles from each year of the 60s, wowing you with four-part harmonies, righteous dance moves and hilarious commentary. Tickets: circa.co.nz
Into The Woods
Te Auaha, 65 Dixon Street, April 27 to May 6, 7.30 pm shows with 2pm Saturday and Sunday matinees, $30–$50
WITCH Music Theatre presents Into The Woods with cutting-edge and wildly imaginative new production of this timeless musical tale, filled with wicked hilarity and giant heart. To fulfil their deepest wish, a baker and his wife must first reverse a curse placed on them by a mysterious witch living next door. Tickets: witchmusictheatre.co.nz/intothewoods
Thank Grafia It's Friday
Madison’s Cafe, Masterton, 5.45pm, koha
With special guests Chelsea Hawkes songwriter/guitarist, Charlie Matthews guitarist and Daisy Carter vocals.
Hope and the Hobo
Thunderbird Cafe, Wellington, April 28, 5.30pm, free
Hope and the Hobo are an acoustic based originals suo featuring Jo Sheffield (CD 'Gypsy Mind' on release) and Phil Hope, who formerly performed with Matt Hay and the Makers and Rag Poets. They play their own music loaded with quirk and humour.
RAW! ASMR – Wellington Premiere
BATS Theatre, to April 29, 6.30pm, from $20
100% Comedy. 110% ASMR! ASMR is a ‘tingling’ sensation you might get when someone whispers into your ear. RAW! ASMR is a fiercely fruitalicious farce celebrating YouTube ASMR trigger videos. Tickets: bats.co.nz
The Coven on Grey Street
Circa Theatre, April 29-May 27, 7.30pm, $30-$55
It’s been a while since the Weird Sisters parted ways and settled down in Hamilton. But Daphne is getting married to Shakespearean scholar Ted and she’s invited Sybil and Fay.Tickets: circa.co.nz
Orpheus Choir Wellington presents Bach Mass in B Minor
Michael Fowler Centre, April 29, 7.30pm $15-$60
Come and witness one of the greatest musical achievements of all time. Including Anna Leese, Jenny Wollerman, Maaike Christie-Beekman, Wade Kernot, conductor Brent Stewart, and the mighty Orpheus Choir with Orchestra Wellington. Tickets: ticketmaster
Les Voisins
Waikanae Memorial Hall, April 30, 2.30pm, $5-$40
Waikanae Music Society presents Les Voisins, an ensemble of violin, cello, guitar and the rare seldom-seen theorbo in a programme of French Music through the ages, from Baroque to the early jazz of the Hot Club of Paris. Door sales or ticket information at www.waikanaemusic.org.nz
Colours of Futuna Concert Series
Chapel of Futuna, April 30, 2pm, $10
Kelzmer Rebs pump out lively, 'tuchas-shaking' klezmer music with Eastern European Jewish-Yiddish roots, as well as Argentine Yiddish tangos, 1940s swing plus quirky originals. Tickets: eventbrite.co.nz
Why Shakespeare
Inverlochy Art School, April 30, 2pm, free
Join us for a talk by Lynley Hutton, President of the Wellington Shakespeare Society, exploring the 'whys about Shakespeare with a little background and possibly an impromptu performance.
Cushion Concert: Wise Fools
Inverlochy Art School, April 30, 5pm, $10
For this concert the purveyors of the food of love are the trio Wise Fools comprising Pepe Becker - Soprano, Rebecca Steel - Flute and Dan Poynton - Piano. Tickets: inverlochy.org.nz
Tūhura Tuarangi - Aotearoa in Space Showcase
Space Place, to May 14, 10am, free with Space Place general admission fees
Space Place presents Tūhura Tuarangi Aotearoa in Space, an interactive showcase bringing the magic of space exploration to Wellington with hands-on science, space and fun for the whole whānau. Your visit to the epic science museum also includes a planetarium show and (on a clear night) telescope viewings. Tickets: Spaceplace.nz
Upcoming Events
Techno Echo Monthly Music Meet-up
Pyramid Club, May 1, 7pm, koha
A monthly event for Femme & Non-binary music creators to share knowledge around sound & light technology. Featuring special micro performances and demonstrations by local artists/musicians followed by time for kōrero and connection.
Author Talk: Grand – Noelle McCarthy
Unity Books, May 2, 12.30pm-1.30pm, free
Join us in the shop for a very special author talk with Noelle McCarthy talking about her memoir Grand: Becoming my mother's daughter. Grand is shortlisted for the General Non-Fiction Ockham Award for 2023.
Book Launch: Ithaca by Alie Benge
Unity Books, May 2, 6pm free
Please join Te Herenga Waka University Press and Unity Books Wellington for the launch of Ithaca by Alie Benge. Ithaca will be launched by William Brandt. All welcome!
Ben Kennedy, solo piano
St Andrew’s on The Terrace, May 3, 12.15pm, koha
Mozart: Sonato No. 14 in C minor, KV 457. Liszt: Après une lecture du Dante, Fantasia Quasi Sonata.
Exhibitions
Unhinged: Opening the Door to the Dowse Collection
The Dowse Art Museum, to August 13, free
Featuring over 1000 items from the Dowse art collection, this exhibition is an opportunity to explore some familiar favourites alongside forgotten treasures.
What's wrong with this picture?
Thistle Hall, to April 30, various times, free
Following her sold out show of 2021 Emily Benefield is exhibiting colourful and humorous collages in central Wellington.
Burn It All Down
Aratoi, Masterton, to May 14
Burn it all down brings together the work of six artists who use fire, destruction, and obsolescence in their work to highlight the fragility of our world, ourselves, and our memories. From domestic objects to black holes the final artworks reveal that it is the very fragility of these things that make them precious.
Kura Pounamu: Our Treasured Stone
Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily
‘Kura Pounamu’ tells the story of hundreds of years of Māori invention, innovation, imagination and spirituality with pounamu - New Zealand greenstone.
Vicki Fanning – Passenger
Pātaka, Porirua, to June 11, open daily
Steering technology, history, and abstraction into ethereal bodies of glass, Passenger features two recent bodies of sculptural work by Vicki Fanning.
Print Council of New Zealand: Celebration
Aratoi, Masterton, to June 4
The exhibition brings together the work of printmakers across the country to honour 20 years of Print Council of Aotearoa NZ and celebrate the bright future of printmaking in this country.
Ans Westra: 1936-2023
Te Papa, Level 5 landing, to Sep 17, free
Featuring 10 iconic Ans Westra prints and her old Rolleiflex 2.8F camera – from the 10,000 Westra items in Te Papa’s collection – this small exhibition celebrates the life and work of the late Dutch-born New Zealand photographer.
A Body of Work by Caroline Strachan and Sue Swann
Hutt Art Centre, April 26 to May 7, 10am to 4pm daily
As part of the exhibition the pair will be displaying a group of five works that were inspired by a series of historic wallpapers that were removed from the walls during a recent renovation.
Coronation Celebration
New Zealand Academy of Fine Arts, to May 21, free
A special exhibition marking the coronation and continuing a long tradition of artists commemorating moments in history. Featuring medieval, heraldry inspired illuminations set in the Charles II Carolean era by Philip Markham, a royal collection of pottery by Jenny Shearer, HMNZS ships by Navy artist Colin Wynn and exciting new works by academy artists.