Michael Hurst: 'We are in danger of losing the craft of theatre because nobody does it enough'

They say when you’re old enough to play King Lear you’re too old to take on the role.

At 65 Michael Hurst swears he's old enough but still fit enough to play Lear whose vanity leads him into madness and despair in one of William Shakespeare’s dooziest of plays.

Hurst, who will act alongside his wife Jennifer Ward-Lealand in the Auckland Theatre Company production, will also co-direct the play with Benjamin Henson.

It is the tragedy to beat all others, says Hurst, who has directed the play twice and played the part of the King’s Fool.

“Laurence Olivier called the roles of Lear, Macbeth and Hamlet ‘the punishing roles’. I quite like that idea because in King Lear he wants to be punished. Just look at him in that storm,” he says referring to the turbulent scenes in the play’s third act.

Hurst, known in the industry as an authority on all things Shakespeare, has been touring his show No Holds Bard as well as another one-hander The Golden Ass in the lead up to King Lear.

Supplied The cast of Auckland Theatre Company's King Lear.

Doing the work, treading the boards, that’s what it’s all about, he says.

While at Theatre Corporate in Auckland in his early 20s he remembers touring schools with a play, rehearsing for another in the afternoon and performing a different one that night.

“Unfortunately nobody can do that now because there are no companies in theatre like that any more. There’s no chance to develop like we did.

“We are in danger of losing the craft of theatre because nobody does it enough. There are no companies to keep building the hours. You need those hours in the theatre otherwise you’re just a small actor on a giant stage.”

Acting for him feels like a vocation, he says.

SUPPLIED King Lear

He recounts a story about actors Laurence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman; Hoffman asks Olivier why they want to be actors and Olivier says, “My dear boy, I know exactly why; look at me, look at me, look at me”.

Hurst laughs at that.

Seriously, though, he says, “the best actors are the most humble people, but there’s the facility there to translate the human condition somehow in front of people who can’t do it themselves. It’s a big responsibility and very fulfilling.”

His career has spanned decades and mediums; stage, big screen, small screen.

He used his stage fighting and fencing prowess as Iolaus in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and companion series Xena: Warrior Princess.

Stuff Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand

They were good times, says the Auckland-based actor.

Right now, though, it’s time to channel the Bard, time to find his Lear.

“The perfect King Lear exists somewhere in Shakespeare's head. It’s like a jungle gym, and you’ve got to swing your way to the end successfully.

“We’ve surrounded ourselves with all these fabulous actors, a lot of whom I know and all of whom I can trust, and everyone’s going to bring their A-game, so I feel like ‘let’s go!”

The Auckland Theatre Company production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear runs at ASB Waterfront Theatre from June 13 – July 1.

