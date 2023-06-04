What it's like to do a pub quiz with The Chase's Dark Destroyer

What did Shaun 'the Dark Destroyer' Wallace from TV's The Chase want to do on his first night in NZ?

“No knowledge,” says Shaun Wallace, “is useless knowledge”.

It’s 7pm on a wintry Tuesday evening, he’s been in New Zealand for just under 12 hours, and already has found himself in his natural habitat: a pub quiz.

When Wallace, the ‘Dark Destroyer’ of television trivia show The Chase, watched by 300,000 New Zealanders every weekday, got off the plane at 7.30am that morning, he was mobbed in the arrivals hall.

He went outside, insisted on selfies with the parking attendants (the only people at the airport who didn’t know who he was), visited a retirement home, a press event at Eden Park, made an appearance on Whakaata Māori (Māori TV), and watched himself perform on that evening’s edition of The Chase (filmed in January). Now he’s arrived, still full of life, at The Good Home​ pub in Onehunga, Auckland.

There’s nowhere, insists his host, Brendan Lochead, that Wallace would rather be than this cosy heritage-listed former library with 12 other teams of quiz nerds. When Lochead asked him what he wanted to do on this, his third visit to New Zealand, Wallace told him: quizzes.

Wallace and Lochead, the founder of pub quiz company Believe It Or Not, became unlikely friends on Waitangi Day four years ago.

Lochead was out fishing in the Hauraki Gulf, and Wallace, given his number by a mutual friend, cold-called him and said he’d always wanted to come to New Zealand, and oh, would be arriving in six days’ time. After a two-week tour of both islands they returned firm friends. “My wife says ‘there’s nothing funny going on between you, is there?’” says Lochead. Wallace looks down his nose. “He’s not my type.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The line-up L-R: Harrison Lochead, Shaun Wallace, Brendan Lochead, Steve Kilgallon, Henry Kilgallon.

And so here we are on the opening night of Shaun Wallace’s busman’s holiday, forming an unlikely pub quiz team: a journalist, the Dark Destroyer, and the man who made pub quizzing a Kiwi national pastime - plus my 13-year-old son Henry, and Lochead’s 15-year-old son Harrison.

“Even though I am here for fun, I want to win this quiz,” says Wallace. “And that’s not because I am frightened of losing to people who are not quizzers, I just really like winning.” He pauses. “But if I lose, I always lose with good grace.”

Quizzing with the impeccably-mannered Wallace is a treat. Not only does he supply a lot of answers, but they come with those accompanying nuggets of information that the Chasers deliver between questions. And now, for example, I know that brandy means ‘burnt wine’ in Dutch. After that one, Wallace wraps an arm around Harrison and intones: “Knowledge is power.”

After a slightly hectic first two rounds, where Wallace immediately breaks his promise to only answer when we don’t know (“It’s like he’s on Beat the Chaser, but he doesn’t rate us,” laughs Lochead), we get into a rhythm.

Pleasingly, there are a few things we know that he doesn’t - mainly Kiwiana (Fred Dagg, Moon TV, the Tangiwai rail disaster, Bic Runga’s first album). But there’s a sense of great reassurance to look across the table when a tough question arrives and see his broad grin radiating back.

After three rounds, we’re third, but with no jokers (which double your round’s score) played. We stumble a little in the fourth. Wallace castigates himself for getting the decade the BeeGees were born in wrong.

“Guess what,” he says later. “I’m not better than anyone else here. I’m no better than you.

“But I’ve got the added advantage of being a trained barrister, so I’ve used those transferable skills in terms of thinking on my feet, doing research, being fearless in relation to the questions being asked of me, and not being afraid of getting a question wrong: because I'm confident in my own ability that I am going to get the next question right.

“So I’ve taken those transferable skills into the shark-infested world of entertainment, where if you don't know where to swim you’ll be eaten alive.”

And he does rally rapidly: not only can he identify the decade in which Eastenders was first broadcast, but the specific date. Quiz host Aaron Ironside, an ex-Hauraki jock, is disbelieving until he sees it recorded in my notebook. Four-time NZ pub quiz champion Mike Nahu once told me every quizzer has knowledge ‘holes’ but the best quizzers’ holes are tiny. “Every Achilles has a heel,” confirms Wallace. His lacuna is soap operas, so he’s genuinely stoked when Ironside confirms his answer (19 February 1985, by the way).

Round four is a wobble. A mishearing means we identify racing driver Liam Lawson as Liam Morrison, and we manage only seven points from ten. The chasing teams are visibly heartened. But Wallace is very strong on The List, a round where you need a string of 10 unbroken answers on a single theme (today it’s national flags with a Union Jack on some part of them). Then photographer Chris leans over to give us the answer to the Ponderous Puzzle, and we’re racing.

Question nine, round five. Can we identify who originally sang that 1980s banger She Drives Me Crazy? Oh yes, I can (it’s the Fine Young Cannibals). Wallace congratulates me with a genuine fist-bump. My heart soars. Then he leans across the table. Do I know the name of the lead singer? This truly is a glorious moment. Roland Gift. A second fist-bump. Life doesn’t get any better.

Brendan Lochead/Stuff The fist bump.

Wallace’s only other stumble all night is on a question about Meryl Streep’s first Oscar nomination. “The Deer Hunter,” he says, “is going to haunt me.’’

He is likely to dwell on it: he says it’s essential to remember the ones you got wrong, and he incorporates that revision into his daily two hours of quiz research - mainly, he says, reading and consuming the news and attaching triggers to information, so that it can be recalled from the depths of his memory. “The mind,” he says, “is a wonderful organ.”

It’s part of an ascetic lifestyle which includes two daily training sessions, with 1,000 sit-ups and an hour with a personal trainer. He no longer smokes, and has never drunk (bar an incident aged seven when he was violently ill after sneaking some booze from a family party). He’s never married, never had children. He is, though, he says, genuinely happy.

The final analysis

Chris McKeen/Stuff Deep in thought.

We do well in the eighth and final round, in which we’ve played our second joker; young Harrison identifies the slang terms for the drug ecstasy, leaving his father with mixed feelings. As the scores are tallied, Wallace is convinced we’ve won. I’m sure we’ve come second.

The team we’ve been trailing all night, with an unprintable name, only manage seven on the last round. We’re home by a single point. Liam Lawson and The Deer Hunter will not become painful memories.

The runners-up aren’t upset: team member Hugh McAlister bounds over to say hello to Wallace. “We f....d up the last one,” he says, “but beaten by one point by the Chaser isn’t bad. We can’t complain.”

Wallace has thrown himself to the ground in a mock celebration, which partly disguises how pleased he actually is. “He’s genuinely thrilled,” diagnoses Lochead. “He will regard it as his reputation on the line.”

I think he would too, as Wallace has a pragmatist’s approach to his status as a quiz legend. “I can tell you, there are loads of people who are far better and more talented than me at quizzing,” he says. “There’s a fine line between obscurity and being well known…. But when you leap from the chorus line to being lead singer, make sure you can sing. Because if you can’t sing, there’s always someone else waiting in line.”

Despite the late hour and the jetlag, he then poses for photographs with whoever wants them, and talks to me for another 40 minutes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wallace says he always talks to the fans.

He says if there were a thousand people, he would make sure all of them left satisfied, because he’s been determined not to allow his later-life celebrity change him. “I don’t think I am any better than anyone else, and I am conscious of the fact that people who love me have made me famous. If they don’t want the show, it doesn’t get another commission. So I will always stop to talk, to take photos if they want it. It’s my way of saying thank you.”

“There are no airs and graces, he’s the most humble man you’ll ever meet,” says Lochhead. Wallace still lives on the same street in Wembley, north London, where he grew up; and retains the same set of childhood friends. “Ant and Dec will say ‘alright Shaun’,” he ponders. “ ‘Alright Ant and Dec’, but you’re not in my phonebook, I’m not going to call you and say ‘let’s be friends’. No, no, no.”

Raised by Jamaican migrants from the Windrush generation (that demographic’s atrocious treatment by Britain’s Conservative government one reason for his strongly left-of-centre politics), at school, Wallace was told he would end up in a factory or in prison (he has a nice line he’s often used about going to prison, but only to visit clients).

It was an institutionalised racism that made him more determined to fulfil a childhood ambition of being a barrister. Even at 15, he says, he knew the only way to overcome that was to educate himself. “It just goes to show that if you allow people to control your destiny, you'll be what they want you to be, instead of what you can be.”

Brendan Lochead/Stuff Victory.

The school has since invited him back to speech days and an anniversary dinner, and he’s made a point of dressing expensively.

It took two attempts to win a place at North London Polytechnic; when he stumbled the first time, he cried his eyes out. Being admitted to the Bar was his finest moment, and he was a successful lawyer long before the day he marks as his life turning point: winning Mastermind in 2004.

He describes victory a moment of “pure joy” so intense that he froze, forcing them to re-shoot the final scene. “They thought I had a seizure.”

Afterwards, he sat in his car on the fifth floor of the BBC car park, Steely Dan’s greatest hits on the stereo, and contemplated where his life would now take him. It’s the scene he uses to bookend his autobiography. That moment,” he says, “catapulted me into the national consciousness.”

But then he quit quizzing - twice - making a reluctant comeback as a finalist on a show called Beat the Eggheads, which gathered noted quizzers together, and then in 2009 for the pilot of a new show called The Chase. Wallace was the first Chaser hired (he first appeared on the second episode, winning by seven seconds), filming that show the day before his 49th birthday and midway through a murder trial. He was, he says, almost instantly convinced it would be a success.

And now he truly is a celebrity. “Even now sometimes I think I am living in a parallel universe,” he admits.

None of it, he assures me, is taken for granted – “the road to success is always under construction” - but says even if the show was to end tomorrow, he wouldn’t be short of work.

It’s now well after 10pm. Wallace’s smile remains broad and genuine. “The people who’ve been here have had a great night, and I’ve had a brilliant night… and accentuated by the fact - we’ve won.”