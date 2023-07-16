James Cameron says rumours of doomed Titan sub series are 'truly offensive'

Titanic movie director James Cameron has taken the unusual step of replying to media rumours that he is planning a new series about the doomed OceanGate sub Titan that imploded on a dive to the shipwreck, with the loss of five lives on June 18, 2023.

Stuff requested comment from Cameron, who replied saying he finds the rumour “truly offensive”, and thanked Stuff for following up.

“I don’t usually respond publicly regarding rumours on-line; they come out of nowhere like mushrooms overnight, and pretty soon your lawn is covered with them,” he wrote.

“But this one seems to be getting a lot of pick-up and I find it truly offensive.

“I would no more make a film about the OceanGate tragedy than I would have made a film about Sept 11, in the immediate aftermath. It’s deeply inappropriate. Plus I have no interest WHATSOEVER in a film on that subject.

Javier Corbalan/AP Movie director James Cameron strongly denies rumours he is considering making a movie on the plight of the doomed Titan sub immersible, telling Stuff it would be "deeply inappropriate".

“And even if I did, which I don’t, I’m fully committed to other projects for literally the next half a decade, not least of which is Avatar 3, currently in virtual post-production.

“So I’m writing to say I am definitely not “in talks” or “in discussions” or anything regarding a film on that subject, nor will I EVER be. Hope this clarifies things.”

Cameron himself has dived the Titanic wreck 33 times. He has written about his experiences in the book Exploring the Deep. On one of his trips, he was trapped underwater for 16 hours.

AP This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic.

Following the news of the OceanGate disaster Cameron told the BBC that he “felt in my bones” that the Titan submersible had been lost soon after he heard it had lost contact with the surface during its descent to the wreckage of the ocean liner at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

He said focus in the media over the next few days about the submersible having 96 hours of oxygen supply – and that banging noises had been heard – were a “prolonged and nightmarish charade”.

“That was just a cruel, slow turn of the screw for four days as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Because I knew the truth on Monday morning.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP FILE - Submersible pilot Randy Holt, right, communicates with the support boat as he and Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., June 28, 2013. Stockton Rush lost his life in the recent tragedy.

Cameron also said that “one of the saddest aspects of this is how preventable it really was”.

“We now have another wreck that is based on, unfortunately, the same principles of not heeding warnings.”

Deep-sea explorers also voiced concerns about OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible, saying it was too experimental to carry passengers.

OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein told Times Radio that chief executive Stockton Rush, who was one of those onboard the Titan, was “extremely committed to safety”.

“He was also extremely diligent about managing risks, and was very keenly aware of the dangers of operating in a deep ocean environment,” said Söhnlein, who no longer works for OceanGate.