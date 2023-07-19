British YouTubers Beta Squad post NZ visit - slamming mince and cheese pie

A clip from Beta Squad's Throwing A Dart And Flying Where It Lands: AUSTRALIA EDITION video on YouTube.

Popular British YouTubers, Niko Omilana and AJ Shabeel, members of Beta Squad, have dropped a video from their NZ visit during which they tried “New Zealand’s national dish” – a mince and cheese pie– and hated it.

AJ and Niko were flown here back in May following a game of darts.

In the video released this week, the boys were taken by two fans to Little and Friday in Ponsonby where they ordered a mince and cheese pie and a chicken and bacon pie.

“This is like the traditional New Zealand, New Zealand way. No cutlery you just bite it,” the boys said, tucking in.

Niko – who got amongst the chicken and bacon pie – didn’t seem to mind it, saying it’s “not too bad”.

But AJ, who had a bite of the mince and cheese, reckoned it was “terrible”.

“Yeah, I'm not even going to lie to you that was probably the worst food I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

Instagram: @BetaSquad AJ Shabeel (back front) and Niko Omilana (far right) are two of the five Beta Squad members.

When the boys touched down at Auckland Airport they were greeted by a crowd of fans. This grew when they hosted an impromptu 5-a-side football match at Seddon Fields – young locals flocking to catch a glimpse of their favourite content creators in action.

Beta Squad have a strong 5.84m following on YouTube, while Omilana’s separate channels boasts 6.79m followers.

Amin Mohamed, better known as Chunkz, Kenny Ojuederie, and Sharmarke Mohamud, better known as Sharky, are also in Beta Squad.

Chunkz and Sharky were sent to Melbourne for their challenges.