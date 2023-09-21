Lorde's heartbreak: 'I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember'

Kiwi singer Lorde has written an open and honest letter about her mental and physical well-being.

Lorde has revealed she is experiencing heartbreak, in a raw, personal letter to her fans.

The Royals singer said she had written a letter to catch fans up on how she’s been doing.

However her original letter, which “ended neatly, tied with a little bow”, did not depict the truth: “So I’m starting again, gonna type and not look back, and send what comes out.”

The singer has been living in London since May, where she is “mostly alone with my thoughts”.

“I go swimming, I go to work, I walk home or take the train, I eat in my kitchen, I go to bed thinking about what I’m making.”

STUFF Back in Aotearoa for her Solar Power tour, Lorde talks about surviving fame, ageing, and turning a new leaf.

She missed her friends and family “like a vitamin I’m deficient in” and would soon be going to New York and then home to Aotearoa.

She also revealed that she is “living with heartbreak again”.

Lorde had reportedly been dating music executive Justin Warren, who is in his 40s. The pair became friends in 2009 after she signed with Universal Music.

“I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember,” Lorde said of her heartbreak.

“I’m not trying to hide from the pain, I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes I’m sick of being with myself.”

Matt Hurley/Stuff Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, said she never really learned to listen to her body.

Like most experiencing a break-up, she said she had turned to chocolate to “manipulate the endorphins, bring back the sweet happiness of Easter morning”.

“I sit in the time machine and wait for it to move, but it hasn’t been invented yet.”

The 26-year-old said she was feeling the impact of the heartbreak on her body, which was “really inflamed”.

“It’s trying to tell me something and I’m trying to support it but something seems to help and I get frustrated.”

“My gut isn’t working properly, my skin is worse than ever, I’ve gotten sick half a dozen times. I realised earlier this year that listening to my body is hard for me, it’s something I never really learned how to do.”

“I’ve been trying to teach myself that this year, but it’s been hard actually, pretty confronting, has made me fully aware of all the times I ignored it or didn’t give it what it needed, shamed it for a fight or flight response, took a handful of pills and pushed through.”

“The little yellow pill I took every morning for thousands of mornings since I was 15, I stopped taking it 5 days ago. Gonna see how it goes.”

She added that she intended to go to Paris Fashion Week, which starts on Monday, however had pulled out.

“At the start of my career I promised myself I’d never be one of the people in the light smiling if it wasn’t real.”

Of her music, Lorde said making records was a necessity to her.

“The songs are spells; a spell to let go of something, a spell to unlock a door. Every time I put something into words just as I see it, set it to the right music, a knot comes loose in me.

“But it hurts too, confronting the knots.”

I’ve made enough records to know that this feeling of my skin coming off is part of it. I know I’m gonna look back on this year with fondness and a bit of awe, knowing it was the year that locked everything into place, the year that transitioned me from my childhood working decade to the one that comes next – one that even through all this, I’m so excited for. It’s just hard when you’re in it.”