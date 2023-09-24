Convicted rapist Danny Masterson had been living apart from wife, divorce papers reveal

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips pictured arriving to his trial in May.

Convicted rapist and disgraced actor Danny Masterson had been living separately from his wife Bijou Phillips for five years, the Daily Mail has reported.

The former That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this month for raping two women two decades ago, after initial allegations arose in 2017. Through it all, his wife, Phillips, stood by him, bursting into tears when his sentence was handed down.

But according to divorce papers she filed following his 30-years-to-life prison sentence, the couple had been living apart for five years. Their 9-year-old daughter Fianna had been living with Phillips in Santa Ynez since 2018.

The couple bought the home in Santa Ynez for US$1.27million in 2016.

Masterson, 47, had been seen at the Santa Ynez home before he was sentenced, and it was believed the family still lived together.

Phillips, who appeared devastated when Masterson was sentenced to the prison term, was seen without her wedding ring at a restaurant near the Santa Ynez property on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported.

She was spotted at the restaurant just two days after she filed to end her marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for full custody of her daughter as well as spousal support.

Masterson had two trials over the rapes with the first, in November 2022, ending in a mistrial after a different jury were deadlocked on all three rape charges.

He was freed on US$3.3million bail, which came to an end with his conviction on two of the charges on May 31.

His accusers were all former Scientologists and were also attempting to sue the actor and the Church of Scientology in civil court, alleging they had been harassed and intimidated since filing police reports. The church has repeatedly denied it and a status hearing is scheduled for September 26.

Phillips, as well as former co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, wrote letters to Judge Charlaine Olmedo begging for leniency on the sentencing.

Phillips described Masterson as a “life-saving partner”.

“We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes,” she said.

“But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter”.