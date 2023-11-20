Taylor Swift fan reportedly dies in stabbing after Rio concert

During the same show a concertgoer died, videos have emerged of Taylor Swift struggling with the extreme heat in Rio de Janeiro.

A second Taylor Swift fan has reportedly died in Rio de Janeiro. This time a young man was reportedly stabbed to death in an attempted robbery on Copacabana Beach.

The first death was on Friday night (local time), when Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, fainted at Swift’s Eras Tour show in Rio’s Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, as temperatures in the city soared.

Reports say the young woman went into cardiac arrest. Doctors gave her CPR, but were unable to revive her. She was taken to hospital, where she had a second cardiac arrest and died.

The cause of Benevides’ death has not been announced, but the office of Rio’s public prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation.

Concertgoers complained they had not been allowed to take water into the stadium despite the stifling weather.

AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo Fans wait in the heat outside the venue for Taylor Swift's Rio concert on Saturday. The show was postponed to Monday.

Swift postponed her Saturday show till Monday, because of the continuing heat.

Temperatures had cooled in time for the Sunday show, and footage has been posted online from that concert, showing Swift singing in a rainstorm.

Gabriel Milhomem Santos, 25, was stabbed to death on Copacabana beach, reportedly after attending the concert.

Brazilian news reports said the young man, who was studying aerospace engineering in the state of Minas Gerais, had been in Rio with two cousins and had attended Swift’s Sunday concert.

Reports of the robbery are conflicting, but it appears two or three men approached the group who were resting on the beach in the early hours of the morning. Gabriel, who the Daily Mail reports was wearing a ‘Swifties’ friendship bracelet, was stabbed after he suddenly woke up.

The robbers took car keys and two mobile phones, but Brazilian military police said two were later detained. One had been released from jail on Saturday afternoon, having been arrested for stealing 80 chocolate bars in the same neighbourhood on Friday.