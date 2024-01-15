Are Gen Z 'really annoying' in the workplace? They say: 'yeah, sometimes'

“Gen Z really understand their worth, and they are not afraid to walk away.”

Hollywood actress Jodie Foster hit headlines after saying that Gen Z was “really annoying” in the workplace.

“They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’”

So, was she right?

We asked Gen Z if they were, in fact, annoying at work.

The biggest problem we had was finding people who would interview during work hours. So far, so good.

However, there was a definite consensus that Gen Z has a different attitude to millennials or boomers. Some deemed it to be a matter of laziness, while others saw it as the result of conflicting priorities.

Dr Angela Lim, CEO of Clearhead, an employee assistance programme provider, says Gen Z is not work-shy.

“Gen Z aren’t lazy, they just prioritise other things and workplaces and employers want to activate the talent, retain the talent and get them to really be dedicated in their job, beyond just clocking in and out for an hourly wage”.

Lim says older generations need to adapt to a different attitude.

“In the next five years, the majority of the workforce will be made out of millennials and Gen Z. Both groups prioritise work-life balance.

“Any employer who believes that they don’t have to adapt, and it’s my way or the highway will end up losing a lot of really great talent”.

She has seen a reset of expectations in terms of how people value their time.

“Gen Z really understand their worth, and they are not afraid to walk away.”

Shay Peters, CEO of recruitment agency Robert Walters, has seen some people who believe Gen Z aren’t as hard-working, but she looks at it differently.

“I think they’re in a digital generation of immediacy and with that, comes a little bit of impatience, and they like advancement a little bit quicker, but that's something the workforce is going to need to embrace if we want to increase productivity in New Zealand.”

Gen Z tends to be more focused on the outcome, rather than the input, she explains.

“It's not an ‘earn your stripes' scenario, with Gen Z around doing the hard yards, it’s more around, give them a task, and they'll provide the outcome, and then they expect to be rewarded for the outcome”.

In order to move forward as a country, Peters believes all generations need to learn to adapt to each other.

We put it to the generation of New Zealanders – aged 12 to 27 – what do you think about work?

Jordan, 21, Financial Advisor

When asked what he likes about work, Jordan says: “It gives you an opportunity to feel like you are growing up and maturing and contributing in a material way.”

But he dislikes the lack of control you have.

He believes Gen Z are “absolutely less hard-working in the conventional sense”.

“There is far more discourse amongst Gen Z about their working lives, and a growing inclination to achieve what is termed a good work-life balance.”

Gabriella, 25, Travel Nurse

Gabriella is in her fourth year of nursing. Her answer to if she likes working was frank: “no”.

“I think it's just that the nursing profession isn't good. It’s hard.”

However, she does appreciate the flexibility of her job and the fact that she can take it anywhere and help people.

She thinks Gen Z was probably less hard-working than older generations as they have grown up with a different mindset to work. We work in different ways. She explains: “we're more tech-savvy and quicker, and we've got newer, fresher ideas”.

She doesn’t think Gen Z are lazy but rather prioritise other things.

“I feel like boomers, their whole life is work, where Gen Z work to finance their life. It's just about making money to live your life and do the things you want to do”.

Olivia, 24, Social Media Marketing Intern

“I like working. I think it depends on the workplace that you're in, the work that you do and also like the culture that your work creates,” Olivia says.

“I think the company that I work for has just created a really, really strong culture of ... work-life balance. They really understand that work is super important, but also so is your life after work as well”.

When asked what she disliked about working, she says: “In previous companies, they kind of expect you to go over what you should do. If you need to finish work at five, some people expect you to go over that, whereas, you know, you really should just be encouraged to clock off when you clock off and not have to worry about it after.

“It just creates ... exhausted employees and high turnover rates.”

Chris, 21, Sales Consultant

Chris, who works at an appliance store, says he likes working with technology, his team, and taking home his paycheck. The list ends there.

He dislikes customers and believes he should get paid more considering how long he has been working here.

He thinks Gen Z is “probably less hard-working” but reckons they “work more efficiently” and this is confused with laziness.

Airedan, 18, Labourer

Airedan supports the working life which makes him feel more productive with his day.

He agrees with Foster’s comments, believing that his generation is “definitely less” hard-working.

“I think we just need a change in attitude.”

Airedan says it is a symptom of both laziness and the way that Gen Z was raised.

Lily, 25, Marketing Researcher

“I would feel like I didn't have a purpose if I didn't have a job. I like when you feel accomplished, and I like learning new things and engaging with different people.

“I don't like how sometimes work feels like oh, I just have to stay here until five even though I might have done everything I needed to do.”

Lily doesn’t believe Gen Z is a generation of lazy workers, but they’ve become more efficient how they work.

“I would say that in the post-COVID world we’ve become more flexible.”