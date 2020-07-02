Australian singer Guy Sebastian's former manager arrested over alleged $1m fraud

Police have arrested Titus Day, Guy Sebastian's former manager who allegedly defrauded him of A$1.15 million (NZ$1.23m).

"A celebrity manager has been arrested after allegedly defrauding another man of more than A$1.15 million over a seven-year period," police said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

"On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man.

"Further inquiries revealed a number of frauds allegedly committed between December 2013 and April 2020," a police statement said.

READ MORE:

* Australian man allegedly stole more than 80 people's identities to pocket NZ$11.5m

* Sri Lankan student charged with terror offences in Sydney

* Australian man arrested in Auckland defrauded 35 people in nine countries: police



Just after 6.30pm on Wednesday (local time), South Sydney detectives arrested a 47-year-old man at a home at Bondi.

Day was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

He was refused police bail and is due to appear in Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

A source close to Sebastian said on Wednesday night that he was "absolutely devastated" by the arrest.

It comes after years of bitter acrimony between the Australian Idol winner and his former manager, who both claim the other owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald last month, Day claimed he was owed money for services rendered.

"Guy terminated the management contract after 11-and-a-half years without notice and then refused to pay me commissions on any work that I did, even for events that had been completed. That crippled my business," he said.

"All income that is earnt comes to the manager first and then is paid on after commissions are deducted. That’s how management deals work. Any money I am holding from royalties or otherwise is a fraction of what he refused to pay me as commissions for work I did as his manager."

Meanwhile, Sebastian's legal team claims to have copies of emails between Day and Montreal-based international music rights company Premier Muzik it says prove Day was wrongfully diverting royalties intended for Sebastian, more than two years after they had split.