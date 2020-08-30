'Thank you for having me': Wendy Petrie signs off from TVNZ's 6pm news

Veteran journalist and news presenter Wendy Petrie gave her final farewell to New Zealanders’ on Sunday evening.

In late June, when TVNZ announced job cuts were on the way due to a Covid-19-related 30 per cent revenue dip, news that the 6pm hosts’ roles were being rescoped was soon confirmed.

Petrie would continue to present across TVNZ's news and current affairs shows in a support presenter role, but her co-host Simon Dallow would solely host the 6pm news.

“TVNZ has been very supportive in their commitment to me. They say they don't want to lose me from the screen. And as such, I will be popping up in all sorts of different roles over the next few months, which is great to see,” Petrie said.

Breakfast present John Campbell took to Twitter to wish Petrie well in her new venture at TVNZ.

”Wendy's staying on at TVNZ, working across all programmes (which is so good), but this is the end of a long, great run. Go, Wendy P! You rock!” he wrote.

Petrie thanked all her supporters on Instagram in July.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been so long & that it’s over but I loved every minute. Thank you for all the wonderful messages. I’ve been overwhelmed by your kindness (sic).”

Looking down the camera to the millions of New Zealanders’ watching on Sunday evening, Petrie had a message for all.

"Thank you for having me for the last 14 years, it’s been an honour and a privilege.”