Hip-hop artist gets his $3000 two years later and only after threatening liquidation

It’s taken two years, but Dillon Lamb (who performs as 'Dilz') now has the $3000 he was owed.

A hip-hop artist has finally received $3000 nearly two years after his former recording company was ordered to pay him, but it only came after he threatened to apply to liquidate the company.

Foxton man Dillon Lamb, 24, who performs under the name "Dilz'' has been performing since 2012. In 2017, he completed his first album, Metamorphosis.

He paid Black Market Enterprises, a record label run by rapper Tom Francis, $5000 to produce, promote and market the 16-track album, that would appear on various digital channels such as Spotify, and also as a CD.

Francis’s real name is Thomas MacDonald.

He said Black Market promised to have Lamb's music mastered and engineered by the same people who had worked with famous artists such as Lil Wayne.

R J Photography Tom Francis, or Thomas MacDonald, in 2016.

But the CDs never arrived and nothing was really done in terms of promotion or marketing. But the music was released on platforms and went to number 2 on the New Zealand hip-hop charts.

In 2018 Lamb took the matter to the Disputes Tribunal. Black Market was ordered to refund $3000 for the services that were not provided.

Attempts to recover the sum late last year were fruitless. A bailiff went to MacDonald's home address in Napier in a bid to seize property to collect the debt owed to Lamb.

He told the bailiff he was unable to pay the debt. There were no vehicles or assets registered to the company so there was no property that could be seized.

So Lamb engaged a debt collection agency. Last month the agency served Black Market with a demand for payment of the full $3000 within 15 working days or an application to appoint a liquidator would be made.

DILZMUSIC Hip-hop artist Dillon Lamb ('Dilz') performing one of his latest tracks.

The company responded with a draft non-disclosure agreement that would see the company pay $2500 and return hard copies of the album to Lamb.

If signed it would require all details to remain confidential and would require Lamb to undertake not to “disparage or do or say anything negative about BME and/or Tom [Francis] and or Tom MacDonald and/or Thomas MacDonald”.

Lamb refused to sign the agreement.

On September 16, the day before the liquidation notice was to be published the company paid the $3000 in full.

Lamb said he had not been confident he would receive the payment, but was pleased the matter was finally over.

“I have had to wait two years for this and until he finally paid he had never acknowledged the outcome of the tribunal ruling,” he said.

“I wasn’t going to give up, and I wasn’t going to let him get his way,” Lamb said.

MacDonald could not be reached for comment.