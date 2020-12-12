Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter nominated for Grammy

Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 8, has been nominated for a Grammy award.

Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee.

When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyonce scored a nomination for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist.

The eight-year-old's name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her.

The update also includes Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song and video. SAINt JHN – who is featured on the track but was not in the video – was still not listed as a nominee.

READ MORE:

* Beyonce drops powerful, star-studded video for Brown Skin Girl: 'We are all celebrating each other'

* Blue Ivy Carter wins her first BET award for song with mom Beyoncé

* Beyonce's daughter wins songwriting award



The best music video Grammy is awarded to the main and featured artists on the track, as well as the video's director and producer.

Brown Skin Girl is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyonce name-dropping Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland.

Netflix Beyonce has scored a Grammy nomination for best music video for Brown Skin Girl, for which her daughter Ivy Carter, 8, is credited as a featured artist.

She sings the lyrics, “I love everything about you, from your nappy curls to every single curve.” Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song.

Brown Skin Girl appears on Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift, a 2019 album featuring songs inspired by The Lion King, a film in which Beyonce voiced the character Nala.

This year, Beyonce released Black Is King, the visual companion of The Gift, which included the video for Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce, who earned nine Grammy nominations this year, is nominated for best music film for Black Is King.

Brown Skin Girl has won Ivy Carter a number of awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award.

Ivy Carter is listed as a co-writer of the song alongside Beyonce, Jay-Z, Wizkid, SAINt JHN and others.

The 2021 Grammys will take place January 31.