Events in the Wellington region from Dec 28 - 31

There will be fireworks over Wellington Harbour on Thursday, New Year’s Eve.

There will be New Year’s Eve fun for all the family at Whairepo Lagoon on the waterfront.

Family

Wana Ake Festival

Te Papa, 10am-6pm, daily

Create! Look! Explore! Celebrate summer at Te Papa with a dynamic festival of events, activities, exhibitions, and fun. Get up close with art, the world’s first Māori VR film, objects from the TVNZ 1 series National Treasures, clay makers, Māori and Pasifika art, skate culture, a garden in the sky, and more.

Take a Red Rocket to Space

Wellington Cable Car, daily $10.80-$18.80

Experience the magic of the Cable Car as you blast off to Space Place on a red rocket from the heart of the city. Journey up through the hillside to the lookout perched high above the city. Disembark at the Kelburn Terminal and take a short stroll through the Botanic Gardens to Space Place and discover the beauty and greatness of the universe.

Zealandia By Day Tour

Zealandia Eco-Sancturay, Waiapu Rd, Karori, 10am-noon

The tour will begin with an introduction in the exhibition and viewing of a short film on the big screen, which describes the significance of the sanctuary and its ground-breaking conservation work. After the film, venture out into the sanctuary to explore along a variety of tracks and trails. You will be asked to complete a short bio-security bag check, before entering the sanctuary. This is to prevent any predators, such as rats or mice, from entering the sanctuary with you.

Wellington Zoo

200 Daniell St, Newtown, 9.30am-5pm, adult $27, child $12, concessions

Wellington Zoo is open 364 days a year. Take a wander around the zoo or sign up for a close encounter, go behind the scenes or even a sleepover. wellingtonzoo.com

Events

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Whairepo Lagoon, 8pm-12pm

Whairepo Lagoon will be the place to be for New Year’s Eve, as everyone comes together to count down towards the start of 2021 with live music, kai, entertainment and fireworks. The whānau-friendly event includes an hour of chart-topping favourites with Electric Avenue until the kids’ countdown at 9pm, then from 10pm Orchestra Wellington will entertain the crowd until midnight.

ROSA WOODS World of WearableArt Up Close – a new exhibition at Te Papa.

Exhibitions

World of WearableArt – Up Close

Te Papa, Adult $22.50

World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments from World of WearableArt, the world’s most significant wearable art competition. It opened at the weekend and will run until February 14. Tickets ticketmaster

Portraits of Power/Portraits as Power

The New Zealand Portrait Gallery, until March 2021

The gallery’s final exhibition of the year takes a look at how portraiture can be used to subvert these controlling power structures. It assembles 18 objects, from 2000-year-old coins of Alexander the Great, to large-scale paintings made only last year.

Chevron Hassett, Just Us

Enjoy Contemporary Art Space

JustUs is a solo exhibition by Te-Upoko-o-te-Ika based artist Chevron Hassett. Drawing from his experiences growing up in Te Awakairangi/Lower Hutt, Hassett has developed a photographic installation that explores the lived realities and representation of Māori men in contemporary Aotearoa.​

The Toi 3 Hundy

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre, until December 22

Looking for an opportunity to start your own art collection or expand on your current one? See what the residents of Toi Pōneke have been up to in our annual cash and carry exhibition.

NZ Academy of Fine arts

1 Queens Wharf, until January 25

The Summer Exhibition in the main gallery is showcasing works by members with over 200 selected works on show. There’s something for everyone - paintings of all styles and genres, ceramics, sculptures, fabrics, and bronzes.

Star Gossage: He Tangata The People

NZ Portrait Gallery, until February 14

Star Gossage’s (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Ruanui) paintings emerge from her wahine (female) centered world. Showing 20 years of her artistic practice, this complex and emotive exhibition illuminates her use of the portrait and figure in the landscape to communicate themes of unity, grief, compassion and aroha (love).