Covid-19: Splore festival postponed until March as other events eye cancellation

Revellers get amongst the fun at the Splore 2020 held in Tapapakanga Regional park south of Auckland.

Splore festival has been postponed until the last weekend of March, despite Auckland being due to move out of level 3 lockdown at midnight on Wednesday.

The festival was due to attract crowds of thousands to Tāpapakanga Regional Park from February 26–28 to watch acts including Shapeshifter, the Topp Twins and Reb Fountain.

The same headliners will perform on the festival's new date of March 26–28, festival director John Minty said.

Minty said while the news of the community Covid-19 cases came as a shock, they had long had a back-up date in mind, and the postponed festival will look largely the same.

Ninety per cent of the festival’s line-up will still perform in March, he said.

The festival chose to pack its programme with 100 per cent Kiwi acts, a decision which is paying off now – with an international line-up, postponing would have been much trickier, Minty said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Splore Festival was supposed to take place next weekend.

Ticketholders who cannot make the new date or do not feel comfortable attending a large event will be able to get a refund.

Organisers for large events like Splore, Pride and Round The Bays had to endure an unnerving few days following the Sunday announcement, which stated that Auckland would be plunged into level 3 lockdown for 72 hours.

Despite the change to level 2, organisers are still having to execute their worst-case scenario plans of further postponements and cancellations, including those behind sailing extravaganza America’s Cup.

America’s Cup Event Chair Tina Symmans​ said prior to Wednesday’s announcement that she had “spent a considerable amount of time since Sunday evening looking at all possible scenarios.”

She said that, if the alert level remained at 2 or 3, further racing and event activations would need to be rescheduled.

“To respect the original timeframe scheduled between the Prada Cup Final and the America’s Cup Match, Race 1 of the Match would subsequently begin a week later on Saturday 13 March with the intention of racing still being completed by 21 March,” she said.

This change of plans would “give the best possible opportunity to see the event run with maximum engagement and benefits for public and stakeholders.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The America's Cup organisers have been looking at options for rescheduling races.

Auckland Pride will make a decision next week about whether the Pride march and party, scheduled for Saturday 27, will go ahead.

Sixteen events have been changed so they can go ahead with level 2 restrictions, while three have moved online, 26 have been postponed and 12 cancelled. Details of the events can be found on the Auckland Pride website.

The Auckland Museum has also had to cancel an event, musical concert Silicon & Dual, and postpone two others. They are Brickman Awesome Quiet Hours, due to take place February 21 and 28, and After Hours at the Museum: Celebrating Pride, which had been penned for February 24.

“Auckland Museum is aligned with the country’s efforts to limit the transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus. We will review our position regularly as new information from health officials comes to hand,” said a spokesperson.

“For the health and wellbeing of our visitors, our people and communities it has been necessary to make this decision. We look forward to being able to welcome our visitors back to Auckland Museum when it is safe to do so.”

The Lantern Festival, which was due to kick off on February 25, now risks being cancelled for the second year in a row.

Dave Mackay / Phototek.nz/Stuff The organisers of Auckland Lantern Festival have been faced with the question of whether to go ahead or cancel.

Sunday’s news had prompted some organisers to make calls early on, leading to the postponement of the Rainbow Pride Auckland Parade and the cancellation of Auckland Fringe Festival’s sister festival, Fringe Town.

An Auckland Live spokeswoman said that it wasn’t a rash decision to cancel, as “all the upcoming weekend events for Fringe Town were technically and logistically complex and required significant preparation this week to be successful.”

“It has not been possible to proceed with any of this during alert level 3,” she said.

Some of the artists involved have not been able to meet and rehearse and performers coming for the event from outside of Auckland could not travel in or out of the region.

“By holding off and making a call at the last minute on whether to go ahead or not, we would be putting both our own staff, artists and volunteers under significant pressure which would not necessarily be beneficial to the artistic outcome of the events.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to what is in everyone’s best interests, including audiences.”

Auckland Live will work with the artists and companies of Fringe Town to reschedule their events for another time.

All other scheduled events will go ahead “under the Government’s Level 2 requirements.”