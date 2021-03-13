Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly call off engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly broken up, putting an end to their two-year engagement, according to Page Six.

The two had been publicly spotted/photographed together as recently as a month ago in the Dominican Republic, while on the set of Lopez’s movie Shotgun Wedding.

Their wedding was postponed twice, but the same outlet reports it had been “back on track.” Still, this was apparently coming.

“Miami sources were telling Page Six that the couple was on the rocks and headed for Splitsville,” reads the article.

“A source familiar with A-Rod told us of the broken-up pair on Friday, ‘He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.’”