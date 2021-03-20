Oscars barring nominees from attending via Zoom and discouraging casual looks with dress code

The 2021 Academy Awards are just over a month away, and the producers of the show don’t want the stars attending via Zoom or wearing jeans.

Variety reports that the producers of the show sent out a letter to this year’s Oscar nominees, and they’ve revealed that there will not be an option for nominees to attend using Zoom.

That goes for everyone who is nominated, whether it be for work behind or in front of the camera.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," said producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins.

The producers have suggested that “the virtual thing will diminish” the awards show, although the team has stressed they are going “to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person”.

The Academy is also looking to treat the threat of Covid-19 very seriously, and will approach the show as though it’s “an active movie set” with “on-site Covid safety team with PCR testing capability”.

In addition to the lack of a virtual attendance option, nominees are still expected to adhere to a dress code.

“We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” the letter reads. So in other words, nominees can’t turn up in a hoodie and jeans, even if it’s the most comfortable outfit in the world.

Due to Covid-19 safety regulations, only presenters, people nominated, and their one guest may attend the show in person. Celebratory events that are usually held after the Oscars will not be hosted this year, for obvious reasons. And least importantly, attendees were warned against long speeches. The producers encouraged winners to “read the room” and “tell a story”.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on April 25 at 8pm ET on ABC. Check out the nominees here.