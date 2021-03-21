Review: The Wiggles in Christchurch — guest starring Richie McCaw

The Wiggles perform at the Christchurch Arena on Sunday.

REVIEW: The Wiggles, We're All Fruit Salad 2021 Tour, Christchurch Arena.

Once upon a time my husband and I talked about politics and movies and the books we were reading.

Then we had two kids, and now we debate things like who the most talented Wiggle is, and analyse just what magic they weave to make their songs stick in our heads for weeks on end.

Their colourful outfits and simple songs and dance moves make them stand out amongst children's entertainers, and their particular brand of silliness appeals to adults too.

The Wiggles have been around for 30 years in different incarnations, so many of today’s parents enjoyed the group as children themselves.

When I first heard the Wiggles had managed isolation issues that could threaten their New Zealand tour, I thought, “there is no way the government will let thousands of excited kids – and their parents – be disappointed”.

Places were found for the group, and they spent two weeks quarantining in Auckland before starting their 25-show national tour.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Robert Rakete, performing with the Wiggles at the Christchurch Arena on Sunday.

Seeing the thousands of thrilled children in the Christchurch Arena on Sunday was evidence that letting them in was the right call.

A quick glance at the many costumes in the audience revealed mostly yellow Emma Wiggle outfits with blue Anthony Wiggle skivvies an honourable second.

The loud cheer that Emma Wiggle got when she appeared on stage seemed to indicate her favoured status.

After kicking off with crowd favourites ‘Who’s in the Wiggle House’ and ‘Rock a Bye Your Bear’, the Wiggles soon revealed their masterstroke – “world-famous bagpiper” Richie McCaw would be joining them on stage.

Wearing skinny jeans and a custom-made black Wiggle skivvy, McCaw led the Wiggles in a procession to ‘Scotland the Brave’.

The former All Blacks captain seemed comfortable in his new role as children's entertainer, waving to small crowd members and presenting Anthony Wiggle with an All Blacks’ jersey – number seven.

McCaw returned to the stage later for the final number – ‘Fruit Salad’ – and handled the actions admirably. Us mums do love a dad who doesn’t mind looking silly.

Amy Wright/Stuff Richie McCaw performs with the Wiggles at the Christchurch Arena.

As someone who can be cynical about rugby players, I must admit to a new appreciation of McCaw.

His young daughter would have been delighted to see him on stage with the Wiggles. I wonder if he and his wife Gemma McCaw also enjoy robust debates about their favourite Wiggle.

Robert Rakete, who used to be the honorary Brown Wiggle, has also joined the tour. He’s the Green Wiggle now and performed his sweet Kiwi song ‘Have A Good Day, Kia Pai To Ra’.

My wee ones were chuffed to see their favourites, madcap pirate Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus on stage.

Henry the Octopus got so excited singing ‘Joannie Works With One Hammer’ that his shoe flew off, blowing his character somewhat. Unscripted hilarity for the adults.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Emma Wiggle during the Wiggles show at the Christchurch Arena.

All the excitement of the noise, lights and large crowd did prove too much for many little fans, with a few becoming overwhelmed.

Time out could be found at the merchandise stand, with parents dropping serious cash on dress ups, dolls, balloons and T-shirts.

The ‘We’re All Fruit Salad’ Tour is an hour’s worth of Wiggly fun that the band perform three times a day. A slick show that’s ostensibly for the kids, but the parents love too.