How Chrissy Teigen is remembering the baby she lost to miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen, the model, social media influencer and wife of singer John Legend, has opened up again about a miscarriage in 2020.

In a recent interview for the cover of People magazine, Teigen said she is still processing that she will never carry a child again. She says he will be a living part of the family through a memorial tree.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen posted a photo to Instagram confirming she had lost her son, Jack.

Teigen and Legend lost their baby, a son named Jack, 20 weeks into the pregnancy. The raw photos she posted to her Instagram account spurred a global conversation about the pain of miscarriage.

“Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?” she said. “But then, I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me – and it's not a failure.”

The former Sports Illustrated model has also been upfront about her difficulty in conceiving her two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2, through IVF. Jack was conceived naturally.

"I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption,” Teigen told People Magazine.

“For me, what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing,” she said.

“It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people, and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child,” Teigen added.

She also shared the creative way Jack will be memorialised as a constant, living presence in her life. The family is currently building a new family home that will house an inside tree with Jack's ashes scattered into the soil.

“He could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,” Teigan said.